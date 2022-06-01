As monkeypox infection surges, FG bans sales, consumption of bush meat

The federal government on Tuesday banned sale and consumption of bush meat.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Mohammad Abubakar urged hunters and dealers of bush meat to stop the business.

The Minister said the measure was to prevent spread of monkeypox pathogen (organism causing disease to its host).

Abubakar, in a statement, asked Nigerians to avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with monkeypox.

The minister urged veterinary epidemiology officers, field surveillance agents and veterinarians to step up surveillance to pick any possible case of Monkeypox in animals.

