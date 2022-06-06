As Nasiru Bodinga unveils five-point agenda for constituency

Democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people. This is the widely accepted definition of democracy globally. In it, the will of the people prevails. Any form of leadership devoid of democracy is now detested by well-meaning individuals, societies and nations at large.

In fact, in Nigeria, it is a happy story from 1999 to date that democracy has steadily trudged on. This has been so from 1999 to date, in spite of all odds. Nigeria is no longer the pariah nation that it used to be in the comity of nations, hitherto sequel to military incursions.

Nigeria is happily on the trajectory of executing another civilian to civilian administration, come 2023. This is indeed a heart warming development for all patriotic citizens and real lovers of democracy.

The various political parties have been engrossed in myriads of internal party processes and activities. These activities are also being successfully conducted in line with the constitution, the Electoral Act and party constitutions.

The most recent activities by the political parties were the successful conduct of the primary elections to elect their flag bearers for various elective positions, ranging from the state Houses of Assembly, National Assembly, gubernatorial and the presidency. Some are still doing so, in line with INEC’s time table as well as the electoral guidelines.

For the APC, the party had successfully conducted the primary elections with the national convention to elect its presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general polls.

In Sokoto state, APC has also successfully conducted its primary elections, resulting in the emergence of various candidates for the state assembly, House of Representatives, and governorship.



It was therefore as a result of this rigorous process that heralded the emergence of a youthful Nigerian, the tested and trusted Alhaji Nasiru Shehu Bodinga as the party’s flagbearer for Bodinga/ Dange-Shuni/Tureta federal constituency.

This is indeed a good omen for the constituency, the state and Nigeria in general. If elected, the candidate is a man whose penchant for hard work, piety, patriotism, diligence, accountability and commitment is unparalleled. In fact, if elected, the constituency, state and county would be the better for it, sequel to antecedents of the flagbearer whose second name is ‘Mr hard work’.

It is noteworthy here that in Islam, good leaders are good followers, humble, piety, truthful, simple and they realise that success only comes from Allah. There is a system of leadership in Islam; so, leaders are to be obeyed and they call to the truth.

“And we made them leaders, guiding by our command; and We inspired them to do good works and to observe the prayer and to give out charity. They were devoted servants to Us.” [Qur’an, 21:73].

From the above verse of the Qur’an, it can be concluded that it is Almighty Allah who appoints leaders. It is not selected by anyone, nor given in a will, nor established by any committee. The role of a leader in Islam is also summarised to guide and establish the Islamic society. The main aspects of leadership are knowledge and power as mentioned in the Qur’an.

Also, “You manage things; you lead people. —Rear Admiral Grace Murray Hopper. Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality. —Warren Bennis. My own definition of leadership is this: The capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character which inspires confidence. —General Montgomery

“Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to high sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations. —Peter Drucker.

The above leadership quotes are just to corroborate the fact that, Alhaji Nasiru Shehu Bodinga just perfectly fits into the responsibility thrusted upon him by the Almighty Allah and the constituents.

“Indeed, I felt happy and elated after emerging as the candidate. I must really be grateful to the Almighty Allah, the leaders, delegates and supporters of the APC in the constituency, the state and at the national level,” the candidate said while reacting to his victory at the primary election in the constituency conducted on May 29,2022.

He was born on 11/2/1980 at Kauran-Miyo town, Bodinga local government area in Sokoto. He attended Kauran-Miyo Primary School, JSS Bodinga and Sani Dingyadi Unity Secondary School, Farfaru-Sokoto. He also attended Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

After graduating, Bodinga later joined business where he has carved a niche for himself and wrote his name in gold.

The APC reps candidate is a man of many parts, a man of the people and business tycoon. He was at a time the vice chairman Sokoto State Traders Association as well as the former state chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN). He is also the incumbent Sokoto State chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee ( PCRC).

The APC candidate now wholly immersed in politics and business had also unveiled his five-point agenda for the constituency.

“I’m really disturbed about the under-development in my constituency. This was actually caused by lack of quality representation by the current lawmaker at the House of Representatives who has been there since 2019. So, if elected, I intend to implement a five-point agenda to reverse the ugly trend,” he said.

He named the agenda to include enhancing trade and commerce, boosting security, education, women and youths empowerment and agriculture.

On trade and commerce, he promised to assist small and medium scale businessmen with grants and capitals.

“Many of our people want to venture into various businesses, but for lack of adequate capital.

“If elected, I will broaden the scope of my assistance to traders to capture as many as possible.



“With this plan, many people would be employed and this would reduce poverty and unemployment as well as prevent the attendant consequences,” Shehu said.

Similarly, Shehu said that if elected, he would accord top priority to women and youths empowerment to curb youths’ restiveness.



“An idle mind is really the devil’s workshop and the menace of unemployment, especially among the youths can exacerbate the prevailing security challenges,” he said.



Shehu, who is also the state chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), decried the recurrence of kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes in the area.

“The security challenges have been worrying me and I would partner with the various security agencies to address the situation,” he said.



On agriculture, Shehu said he plans to assist farmers with assorted fertilisers, herbicides, pesticides, implements and improved seed varieties for enhanced yield.



“A lot of people want to venture into farming, but they lack the capital to do so, hence I would be assisting such people to become successful farmers.

“This gesture would boost food production, ensure food security and bolster the socio-economic development of the state,” he said.



On education, Shehu promised to establish an educational foundation to assist indigent students with bursaries to enable them to acquire education at all levels.

From the above, it can be deduced that the people in the Bodinga/Dange-Shuni/ Tureta would never have it so good like when Bodinga is finally elected at the general polls which would, in sha Allahu, come to pass.

Sani writes from Rungumi-Sokoto.

