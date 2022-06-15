As NASS frets over indirect primaries: PDP may settle for Wike as Atiku’s running mate

The controversy over the choice of running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may have been resolved.

Blueprint’s checks revealed Tuesday that the main opposition party may have settled for Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike who was Atiku’s runners up during the presidential primaries.

Atiku polled 371 votes while Wike scored 237 at the event held at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Friday 17th June 2022 as the deadline for all political parties to submit the names of their presidential candidates and running mates.

A top party source who is a member of the committee charged with the responsibility of coming up with acceptable candidate as Atiku’s running mate, disclosed that members of the committee and other party stakeholders settled for Wike.

Though majority of the committee members voted in favour of Wike, Atiku will however, decide on whether to run with him or not.

Coming out of the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North) Umar Damagum-led committee meeting Tuesday in Abuja, our source said: “We have agreed that Wike should be Atiku’s running mate, the presidential candidate have the final say.”

Blueprint also gathered that the committee would meet with Wike today (Wednesday) in Abuja.

Ayu’s charge

Earlier in his interaction with members of the committee, PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu charged the Damagum-led committee to come up with an acceptable running mate.

Ayu disclosed that Atiku wrote to the party leadership and urged them to come up with their preferred choice as running mate.

He said: “The presidential candidate of our party would have been here but this morning he suddenly dashed somewhere. He apologised and if he comes early, he will join us but we will go ahead with the assignment he has given us.

“The candidate wrote to us as the administrative arm of the party on the choice of his running mate. Various organs of the party are well represented in his committee, National Working Committee (NWC), governors’ forum, National Assembly and former governors’ forum.

“I wish you a successful deliberation and I hope you come up with a conclusion between tomorrow and Friday.”

Ayu commended Atiku’s decision to carry everybody along, unlike in 2019 when he didn’t consult widely in his choice of running mate.

Members of the committee who attended the meeting include former President of the Senate David Mark, House Minority Leader Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal and Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed.

Others in attendance are; former Niger state Governor Babangida Aliyu, former Jigawa state Governor Sule Lamido, former Cross River state Governor Liyel Imoke, former Ondo state Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Philip Aduda, PDP National Secretary Senator Sam Anyanwu and National Organising Secretary Hon. Umar Bature.

Youth leader cautions on Wike

But the PDP youth leader in Kebbi state, Alhaji Mansur Abdullahi, has cautioned against Wike’s choice as Atiku’s running mate.

Abdullahi made the position known in a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja.

He said “the emergence of Senator Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate has made the choice of a “marketable” running mate for Atiku a necessity.”

The party leader said: “Choosing Wike will cause a lot of problems for Atiku in the South-South zone, as he’s barely on talking terms with his colleague-governors. He fought former Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, and has transferred the fight to Governor Douye Diri.”

He also stated that “Wike’s refusal to extend courtesies to Governor Godwin Obaseki when he visited Edo State exposed his pettiness. A Vice President is a potential president.

“Imagine what Wike would do to a sitting governor who dared disagree with him if, God forbid, he became president.”

Laying out further specific grounds for his opposition to a Wike vice presidency, Abduullahi said “Atiku’s campaign peg is reuniting Nigerians. The PDP presidential candidate cannot be talking of reuniting Nigerians and choose a man who is known to be a chief divider of Nigerians.

“His foul temperament and resort to uncouth and gutter language, even in the house of God, Wike’s bitter campaign during the party primaries does not portray him as a man who would be loyal or subservient to anybody but himself.

“Wike mocked every other aspirant as running for president for the sake of negotiating for the position of Vice President. He vowed never to be anybody’s Vice President. Why reward such a man with a position he spat on?

“The South-south isn’t in short supply of credible and competent candidates like Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel. Should this prove to be a problem, Atiku should consider Enugu State’s Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.”

NASS on outcome primaries

Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Assembly Tuesday declared that indirect primaries adopted by most of the political parties to elect their candidates for the 2023 general elections is injurious to democracy as far as mass participation is concerned.

It bemoaned the high turnover rate the mode of primary election caused in both Chambers of the National Assembly where 50 to 60 % of serving federal lawmakers lost bids of securing return tickets from their various political parties.

The leadership also described as crime shame a situation where in the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ), only 2,322 delegates across the 774 local government Councils , elected presidential candidate for about 90million voters in the 2023 general elections and just 774 ad-hoc delegates doing that in the main opposition PDP.

Lamentations of NASS leadership on the indirect Primaries came to the fore at a public lecture organised by National Institute of Democratic and Legislative Studies ( NILDS) , on June 12 Commemorative Democracy Day.

Gbajabiamila

In his key note address at the lecture, Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila said glaring imperfections were observed in the indirect or delegates mode of primary elections conducted by most of the political parties to elect candidates for 2023 general elections.

While the National Assembly recommended Direct Primary as the only option, President Muhammadu Buhari kicked and said there should be other options.

“We were told to widen the scope; we did by adding indirect and consensus. But unfortunately, most of the political parties used the indirect which gives room for very few people to elect party candidates for a country with 200million population , out of which 90mllion are registered voters .

“The damage has been done and democracy in Nigeria injured with just 2,322 delegates electing Presidential candidate for a party as big as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The mode of selection or electing the delegates was even fraudulent with one or two party chieftains in a state, compiling list of delegates who were turned to millionaires at party’s Congresses or convention grounds.

“The legislature is the most hit as half of the serving 469 federal lawmakers failed to secure return tickets from their various parties , particularly , APC and PDP leading to Institution memory loss”, he said.

The lawmaker, however, expressed optimism that the tenets of democracy would continue to get deepened in the country by way of addressing the various imperfections and lapses in our electoral laws

Ekweremadu

Making similar lamentation, former Deputy President of the Senate Professor Ike Ekweremadu said the National Assembly did the right thing by first making direct primaries mandatory mode of conducting primary election by the various political parties “NASS however capitulated when President Buhari refused to assent the bill by accommodating indirect and consensus options. Unfortunately, we all saw what happened with the indirect primaries used by the major political parties.

“We saw in my own party ( PDP) where only 5 delegates voted to elect candidate for a federal constituency covering just five local government. We saw how the few delegates were turned to overnight millionaires in both the APC and PDP,” he lamented.

NILDS DG sets tone

Setting the tone for the discussion in his opening remarks, Director-General NILDS Professor Abubakar Sulaiman said the process of allowing highest bidders to pick political parties’ tickets for the various elections was worrisome .

He added that phenomenon of vote-buying at the general elections should also be looked into by relevant authorities and stakeholders in the general interest of participatory democracy and sanctity of electoral process.

“Even though Nigeria’s democracy has made significant progress with 5- multiparty elections in the last 23 years with improved Electoral and Legislative framework, the country ‘s democracy has continued to be threatened in many ways,” he said .

Leaders of various parties and many serving federal lawmakers attended the event.

Speaker reinforces position

Reinforcing his position at the resumption of plenary Tuesday, Speaker Gbajabiamila said: “Honourable colleagues, it is rather unfortunate that the process went the way it went. I make bold to say here that the legislature has once again suffered losses. The loss really is not for members who lost, it is a loss to democracy, to the institution and to the country.

“If it means anything, I know and I am aware that many of our members did not lose their primaries because they were rejected by their constituents. Many of our members lost because of the process, the process which we foresaw in the House of Representatives. The delegate system which unfortunately is not what a delegate system is supposed to be.”

A noted error that denied elected office holders as statutory delegates for their parties, which the National Assembly attempted to correct in a hurried alteration to the Electoral Act before commencement of the primaries was not attended to by President Buhari.



Welcoming members of the House back Tuesday, Gbajabiamila also promised to ensure the planned reform of the process is revisited in the next few weeks.

“Honourable colleagues, many of our members lost because they were not even given a fair shot. We have good legislators, both here in the chambers and back home, who are probably not coming back because of this same process.

“When we fought for direct primaries in this house, we knew exactly what we were saying. It pains me very deeply, that the process has gone the way it has gone. We will continue to push and continue to fight for our members, for democracy, for the institution and this country.



“I have experienced political loss. And I can speak to the feelings of loss and disappointment that arise as a result. From that experience, I wish to share with you the everlasting truth that none of us is defined by the outcome of any election at any one time. What defines us before God and our fellow men is what we do in the time we have in public office and on earth. We are judged on earth and after by the work of our hands, quality of our service, the content of our character and passion of our convictions. These are the things that matter most and will count in the fullness of time”, he stated.



“Therefore, I enjoin you all to set aside your feelings about recent electoral experiences to focus on serving the mandate we still have. Whereas in the past, the start of the electoral calendar marked the end of governance as a priority, that will not be the case in this 9th Assembly. Our term in office does not end till next year. Until the moment it does, until the last minute of the final hour, we will do the people’s work and serve their interests. That is the oath we swore and the commitment we will live up to, come what may”, he further remarked.

Reports have suggested that over a hundred of the incumbent members of the House may not be back in the green chamber, majority of whom were those who lost their return bids during their respective political parties’ primary elections.

