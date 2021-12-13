As NASS gets ready to pass N16.39trillion 2022 budget…



After weeks of consideration at committee levels, both chambers of the National Assembly are set to pass for third reading, the proposed N16.39trillion 2022 budget. TAIYE ODEWALE reports

Presentation of the proposal

More than two months ago, precisely on Thursday, October 7, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari presented to joint session of the National Assembly, N16.39trillion budgetary proposals for 2022 fiscal year.

Buhari, in the presentation, said key assumptions and targets underlying the budget provisions included oil price of $57 per barrel; oil production of 1.88 mbpd; exchange rate of N410.15 to a USD; oil revenue of N3.15 trillion and non-oil revenue of N2.13 trillion.

According to him, others are “Federal Government’s Independent Revenue of N1.82 trillion, Total Projected Federal Government Revenue of N10.13 trillion, Debt Service of N3.61 trillion; Statutory Transfers of N768.28 billion (including N462.53 billion capital component) and Personnel costs and Pensions of N4.69 trillion, (inclusive of N617.72 billion for the 63 GOEs).

“Overhead costs of N792.39 billion (inclusive of N451.0 billion for the 63 GOEs); and Capital expenditure (inclusive of capital component of Social Investment Programme, capital in Statutory Transfers, capital of 63 GOEs, Capital Supplementation as well as Grants and Donor funding) of N5.35 trillion(inclusive of N647.08 billion for the 63 GOEs)”

The President in the presentation explained that the resultant deficit of N6.258 trillion which would be financed by new borrowings of N5.012 trillion (of which domestic – N2.506 trillion and foreign – N2.506 trillion); drawdowns on Project-tied Multilateral/Bilateral loans – N1.156 trillion; and Privatization Proceeds of N90.73 billion.

The proposed aggregate expenditure of N16.39 trillion for 2022, the President explained further comprised of statutory transfers of N768.28 billion, debt service of N3.61 trillion and Sinking Fund for Maturing Debts of N292.71 billion.

Others are recurrent expenditure (non-debt) of N6.83 trillion (inclusive of N350.0 billion for the recurrent component of Social Investment Programme) and an aggregate capital expenditure of N5.35 trillion (inclusive of GOEs’ capital expenditure, multilateral/bilateral loan funded projects, Capital Supplementation and Grants/Aid funded projects), representing 33% of the expenditure.

Breaking down the estimates, the President in the speech said on special allocations for the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing has a provision of N388 billion; the Power sector has about N377 billion; the Ministry of Agriculture has N98 billion; the Transportation Ministry has N189 billion etc.

Comments by lawmakers on the budgetary proposals

Expectedly, immediately after presentation of N16.39trillion 2022 budget proposals by President Muhammadu Buhari to the joint session of the National Assembly, federal lawmakers across both chambers, at different interviews expressed their views on the budget proposals.

While some described it as budget of hope and development, anchored on economic growth and sustainability, others described it as annual ritual which at the end of the day, will make little or no impact on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

First to comment positively, was Chairman, Senate Commitee on Agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC Nasarawa West) who said the budget as aptly put by the President, was geared towards economic growth and sustainability.

His words: “The 2022 budget as presented by the President is workable and achievable based on laid down parameters, assumptions, projections and proposals.

“Many may want to be commenting on the huge deficit in the proposal, but as explained and assured by the President, there is nothing to worry about, after all, massive projects being executed across the country with borrowed monies are there for Nigerians to see.

“My happiness is that under this government, loans are not being taken for projects and diverted into consumables or embezzled outrightly. Values for such loans or even monies generated within and spent, are glaring for all to see.

“The country needs infrastructure, diversification of the economy, security and stability, which were all captured by projected provisions in the budget”, he said.

For Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), being the last budget that will have full implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, it should be done in a way that it would end up to be called ‘Budget of Legacy’.

“To achieve this, government needs to be more aggressive, proactive and innovative on internally generated revenues for full implementation of the budget projections and proposals.

“Though the President gave assurance that the huge deficit (N6.62trillion) with attendant borrowing of N5.01trillion, is still within the GDP sustainable ratio but I still want the government to look inward in terms of revenue generation for budget financing and by extension, in subsequent years, translate into decrease in deficit budgeting and borrowings for implementation”, he said.

Critics of Buhari proposal

The remarks, however, assumed very critical dimension when the views of Hon Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure from Jigawa state were sought.

Hon Kazaure who represents the people of Kazaure/Roni/ Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal Constituency in the House of Representatives said: “The N16.39trillion 2022 budget as far as I am concerned and based on outcomes of previous ones over the years, is for the elite and not the masses who constitute the largest percentage of the country’s population.

“President Buhari, like his predecessors, may in their own intensions, want provisions of such budgetary proposals, beneficial to all, but implementations of such budgets over the years clearly show that the elite and not the masses are largely the beneficiaries.

“This is so singularly because of malignant or systemic corruption in the public or civil service used as machinery for implementation of the budgets”.

The country, he added, supposed not to have any business with borrowings whether external or internal for budget financing if leakages within the system are blocked and corruption curbed very efficiently and effectively by relevant agencies.

“In stopping the yearly financial ritual from being largely pocketed by the elites in particular, the civil or public servants, the war on corruption should be aggressively fought proactively and not just by mouthing or media trials,” he stressed.

Enters Debate on general principles of the budget in plenary

For expeditious consideration, barely a week after presentation by President Buhari, both chambers of the National Assembly, commenced debate on general principles of the N16.39 trillion 2022 budget proposals on 12th of October and accordingly passed it for second reading two days after, October 14, 2021 with attendant suspension of plenary session till November 9, 2021 for considerations at committee levels.

Expectedly at committee levels at both chambers, clinical legislative inputs were made into the budgetary proposals which as usually done on yearly basis, is likely to be jerked up by N500billion due to complaints on gross underfunding made by most of the MDAs.