As Nigeria, Benin move to strengthen trade ties…

Nigeria and Benin Republic are on a new path of trade relationship. KEHINDE OSASONA reports.

Although the economic relationship between Nigeria and Benin Republic has been described as asymmetric by trade experts, Nigeria is reputed to have exerted much influence on her neighbour especially in the area of Informal Cross Border Trade (ICBT).



Given the region’s artificial and often porous borders, experts in international trade are of the views that both countries have a long history of regional trade, weak border enforcement, corruption and perhaps most importantly, lack of coordination of economic policies among neighboring countries.



More worrisome is the fact that ICBT is said to have taken several forms and that not all of such trans-borders trade are illegal. For example, trade in traditional agricultural products and livestock in bordering countries according to expert may involve little or no intent to deceive the authorities, as according to them peasants and herders ignore artificial and un-policed borders.



Today, it would not be out of place to say that the informal trade between Nigeria and Benin Republic has generated substantial income and employment for the latter country, just as their governments collect substantial revenue on trade.



A 2015-17 report also has it that Benin’s reported trade with Nigeria accounted for only about six percent of Benin’s exports and two percent of Benin’s imports and that in the course of carrying out the acts, goods allegedly imported legally are re-exported to Nigeria, or illegally diverted into Nigeria through smuggling.

But given Nigeria’s larger population, economy, and natural resource wealth, Benin has allegedly adopted a strategy centered on serving as a trading hub, importing goods and re-exporting them legally but most often illegally to Nigeria.

The system according to stakeholders has made the latter profiting from distortions in Nigeria’s economy, adding that Benin’s dependence on Nigeria is not apparent from official trade statistics.



In all of these, some economic experts and stakeholders have concluded that those official statistics might be misleading, as they do not reflect the vast informal trade along the border.

NBJC to the rescue

As stakeholders were still finding a way of fizzling out the old ways and consolidate, respite came as a joint commission aims to foster better trade ties devoid of sharp practices was berthed.



They are of the views that governments and relevant stakeholders in the two neighboring West African countries can begin to deepen the existing socio-cultural and economic integration between the two countries.



Although their borders had served various purposes over the years, the need to handle myriads of age-long challenges associated with inability to galvanise expected revenue along this border’s fringe and need to expand trade ties recently threw up a new campaign.

The private sector-led advocacy team which centres on the establishment of a permanent joint commission aims to look into challenges plaguing both countries at their border posts and how to proffer solutions and facilitate expected trades.



According to the proponents of the project, Badagry in Lagos was the first corridor proposed for the Nigeria-Benin Joint Commission, Chikanda in Kwara state being second and Kamba in Kebbi state is to be the third.



Nigeria shares borders with Benin Republic in Bargudo in Kebbi. Borgu in Niger state, Baruten in Kwara, Saki in Oyo state, Badagry in Lagos and Ikpokia in Ogun state as well as five zones in Benin Republic namely; the Atlantic/Littoral, Queme/Plateau, Zou and Collins.



The steering committee has Ambassador Oguntuase Kayode as chairman, Ahmed Yarima (Vice Chairman), Dr Ray Yetunde Oduntan-Kwadje (secretary), Issa Abubakar, Hajiya Halimat Ahmed, Alhaji Mubachiru Adetona, Dr. Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Alhaji Lasisi Fanu, Akeem Owonikoko, Kola Awe, Dr. Abdulquadri Baba Hassan (treasurer) and Wasiu Babatunde Olaleye (asst treasurer).



The Board of Trustees includes Alhaji Salami Alasoadura, Alhaji Fatai Shokunbi, a resource person and former President of (KWACCIMA), Dr Ahmed Raji and Engr Sanni Ndanusa.

As part of the move to enhance its workability, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), have been mandated to meet with the Federation of West Africa Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI) and Benin Republic Chamber of Commerce for assessment of goods at the border.



While giving insight into what NBJC intends to achieve at its inception, Dr Raji noted that the objective of the newly formed NBJC is to defend the economic and professional interest of its members, disseminate economic-oriented information, sharing information on investment, financing, partnership opportunities and more importantly, promoting and strengthening economic and commercial relations.

“In promoting economic activities between the two countries, stakeholders should encourage the establishment of both small and medium industries such that the private sector can thrive, not just that, trade exchange and free movement of people and goods between the two countries could also be enhanced.”



In the words of Alhaji Salami Alasoadura, if the proposed project sailed through, trade levy on transit would no longer be a problem at the border.Alasoadura decried a situation where those who cannot afford Custom Duties now had to travel extra 300km to Niger Republic to by-pass Benin Republic.



“For instance, goods bound for Togo in order to avoid Custom Duties would go through Niger state in Northern Nigeria, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, an extra 2300 km instead of a normal journey of 300km,” he revealed.



Curbing trade barriers

In curbing trade barriers around border towns, the initiators harped further that those corridors should essentially be an international hub centre and gateway for trade in agricultural goods (perishable and non-perishable) and services.

Lack of infrastructure to facilitate cross-border trade, they said, regrettably has robbed both countries of such opportunities, hence the need to develop an enduring institution that would facilitate mutual trade ties amongst the border states.



Not only that, NBJC hinted that setting up of structures and mechanisms for consultation, collaboration and consensus among the Chambers of Commerce, economic stakeholders and actors of both countries would also be a priority.



The committee which comprises representatives from each of the six states, border communities, private sector and traditional ruler has therefore hinged their campaign on the fact that if border communities can be empowered, there would be better securities, reduction in trans-border criminal activities like smuggling, human and arms trafficking and other activities that pose threats to securities in the affected countries.



But as the National Steering Committee of the proposed commission intensifies campaign, stakeholders who have already bought into it include ECOWAS, NACCIMA, DAWN, LCCI, Zenith Bank, Nigerian Shippers Council, West African Association of Cross-Border Trade in Agro-Forestry, Pastoral, Fisheries product and Food (WACTAF) and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).



NEPC endorsement

While hosting NBJC delegation led by the former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Ambassador Oguntuase Kayode at his office in Abuja, the executive director, NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak described as informal the volume of trade between Nigeria and Benin Republic, noting that such pattern has been largely attributed to inadequate border control mechanism between the two countries.

Against this backdrop, he assured the committee of NEPC’ commitment to mainstreaming informal trade within the two trading corridors in order to enhance capturing of export data.



“Few weeks ago when the team contacted me on this project, I had no hesitation whatsoever in granting them audience.

“We at NEPC fully support the establishment of the Nigeria-Benin Joint Commission because of its importance to non-oil export trade. The commission would not only strengthen relations between our two countries in trade, economy and investments, but promote socio-economic integration, encourage formal and legitimate trade and deepen cultural ties between Nigeria and Benin Republic.”



To this end, the campaign train moved to the Foreign Affairs Ministry as a way of leveraging on some of the endorsements received in the course of deepening the already established relationships.



While giving a keynote address during the stakeholders consultative meeting with the minister, Oguntuase described the coming together as significant, saying it would ultimately lead to more robust and enduring collaborations and cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which has the statutory responsibility of advising and encouraging the Nigerian government to establish bilateral institutions such as permanent Joint Commission and private economic stakeholders who are desirous of accessing and utilising the benefits of establishing the commission.



“The issue is quite apt and important considering the closeness and proximity of the two countries which share about 778 kilometres of land and maritime borders involving six states as well as existing political, economic and socio-cultural ties between Nigeria and Benin Republic.



“The geo-strategic importance of both countries to their existential realities cannot be overemphasized. Given the closeness, there is a huge volume of trade between the two countries which are largely informal and unrecorded. To this end, an initiative to establish the permanent joint Nigeria- Benin Republic Commision has been launched in Badagry on 13th August, 2021.

“The joint Commission will be charged with the responsibility of formulating the required policies to strengthen the relations of the two countries particularly in the field of trade, economy, information, technology, innovation, education, security and defence.”



Foreign affairs minister boosts campaign

During a consultation visit by the NBJC delegates, the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama who expressed his readiness for the project described it as excellent, saying the ministry would be hosting stakeholders from both divides on boundary issues.

The minister said, “This commission should be a well established and robust structure to be able to think, act and take decisions together in trade, bilateral and diplomatic ties.