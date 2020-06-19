As Obaseki declares for PDP… APC loses Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Friday joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declaring that the move was in furtherance of his ambition to seek re-election for a second term in the governorship election billed for September, 2020.

Obaseki arrived at the PDP secretariat on First East circular road at about 1.30pm amidst jubilation by party members and supporters.

He was received by the National Vice Chairman, South-south of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, in the company of the PDP state Chairman, Mr. Anthony Aziegbemi, and other Chieftains.

With the defection, Edo has now officially been added to the PDP controlled states.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, the governor said: “I know that upon taking membership of this party, I automatically become the leader of the party; that is the constitution. I read it thoroughly last night.”

He described the PDP as a party that is rooted in democratic practices, justice, fairness, and respects its members.

According to him, “I’m here to inform you that upon my resignation from the APC, having consulted widely from within the state and across the country, I have decided to become a member of the PDP.”

Continuing, the governor said: “Today is not the day I will make a speech. You will hear from me soon.I am here to go through the formalities of registering as a member of this great party.”

Obaseki who expressed optimism that the PDP will emerge victorious at the guber poll said: “We will make sure that this party sets an example of how states should be run in Africa.”

He also pledged to provide leadership that will lead the party to victory and put PDP ahead in Edo state as a ruling party.

The Edo governor, on Monday announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), three days after the party’s screening committee disqualified him from partaking in its primaries over issues bordering on academic qualification.

Besides, Obaseki has been embroiled in a protracted political battle with Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended national chairman of APC.