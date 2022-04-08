As Ortom committee report on zoning hangs: Crisis looms, chieftain drags PDP, Atiku to court  

An Abuja-based chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday dragged the party to court over the contentious issue of ‘leaving’ its presidential ticket open to all aspirants.

In a suit before the Federal High Court Abuja, the deponent, Malam Isa Taidi, joined the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as second defendant.

Zoning controversy

The controversy around the zoning of the presidential slot thickens by the day with both the North and South laying claims to the ticket.

In the presidential race from the northern zone are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Bauchi state Governor Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki and former Managing Director FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, among others.

From the southern part are Rivers state Governor Ayodele Fayose, Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel, former Senate President Anyim pius Anyim, former Anambra state Governor Peter Obi and businessman, Mao Sam Ohuabunwa.

There was further controversy Tuesday when the media reported the party had thrown the thicket open.

But Governor Samuel Ortom-led zoning committee was quickly out to debunk the reports, saying the National Executive Council (NEC) would take the final decision on the committee’s report.

The committee, which was given two weeks to complete its assignment, was supposed to submit its report today (Thursday). However, this could not be and there’s no official position on what was responsible, thus fuelling speculation that the party is in further fix over zoning controversy.

Legal issue

And in the midst of all this, a party chieftain, Isa Taidi, is among others, seeking a relief that the presidential ticket of the party be zoned to the south as stipulated in Chapter 1 Part 7(3C) of the party constitution.

Taidi also wanted the “determination whether by true interpretation construction of chapter 1 Part (3C) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended)

which states: “The party shall pursue these aims and objectives: “adhering to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.”

He wanted the court to determine whether “the 2023 Presidential Primary Election of the PDP should not be zoned? Whether Chapter 1, Part 7 (3 C) of the PDP CONSTITUTION 2017 (AS AMENDED) recognises zoning of public offices viz: Presidential Election office?”

“An Order of this Honourable Court that the 1st Defendant should zone its presidential election primary to the South having Zone it to the North in the 2019 Elections.

“An order nullifying the report of the Zoning Committee of the Primaries of the Party should not be zoned.

“An order restraining the 2nd DEFENDANT who from participating in the PDP Presidential Primaries for the 2023 Presidential Election having earlier contested as a Candidate from the North in 2019.Any further order (s) as the Court may deem fit and proper to make in the circumstances of this case.”

He pleaded with the court to ensure parties maintain status quo pending the determination of the matter.

…Adjusts timetable, extends sale of forms

In a related development, the PDP has further extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

Blueprint reports that the deadline was earlier shifted from Friday, April 1 to April 8.

But in another move, the party said: “Under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022, while the last day for the submission of all forms has been extended to April 17, 2022.”

In a statement Thursday by PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the party said: “Under the adjusted timetable for State House of Assembly: April 19, 2022, National Assembly: April 20, 2022, Governorship: April 21, 2022, and for Presidential: April 25, 2022, have been fixed for screening of aspirants for various positions.”

“Screening Appeals are scheduled as follows; State House of Assembly: April 21, 2022, National Assembly: April 22, 2022, Governorship: April 26, 2022, and Presidential: April 27, 2022.

“Please note that all duly completed State Assembly Forms are to be submitted at the various States Secretariat of the Party.

“All aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members are to be guided accordingly,” Ologunagba said.

Party urges support for INEC

Meanwhile, PDP National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu has urged the United Nations (UN) to give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) technical support to facilitate the electronic transmission of 2023 electoral results.

Ayu, who described the UN support as critical to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy, said the PDP remained the only organic political party in Nigeria since 1998 it was created.

The PDP national chairman stated this Thursday when he received a delegation of the UN Needs Assessment Mission at PDP national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

“We haven’t gone into alliances with anybody, instead people keep moving into our party because it is the biggest party in this country and we are happy to say that in the first 16 years of its existence, that is between 1999 to 2015, the party controlled political power at various local levels and was in local governments and states and the national level,” said the former Senate President.

He prided the party had done very well in terms of putting this country in very good shape, and growing it to be the biggest economy on the African continent.

“So, observer teams like yours should not just assess but encourage the democratic process. We think your support is important. We are happy to hear that you are interested in various forms of support not just to the country but also to civil society organizations in such a way that they will be strengthened.

“We think this will go along with some of the technical support, particularly that will facilitate electronic transmission of results and other areas that we have to check election malpractices are very important to us.

“As a political party, we’re very confident that if we have a free and fair election, the PDP will sweep all as we have demonstrated that in recent times,” he said.

Earlier, leader of the UN delegation, Mr Serge Gakwandi Kubwimana, said the UN electoral needs assessment mission was in Nigeria in response to a request for electoral support.

He said: ” So we are here to assess the needs of the country but also of the key stakeholders that play a role in elections, but also to assess the overall context, possible challenges that may affect the electoral process and how best the UN could assist the Government and the various stakeholders in the lead up to those elections.

“We were involved in previous electoral cycles going back to 1999 not mistaken. So that’s sort of a continuum of that role. The mission has been dispatched by the leadership of the UN in New York.”

No rift with Ayu, Mark, Suswam – Ortom

Also, Benue state Governor Ortom has dispelled rumours of any rift with the party’s national chairman and other political leaders in the state over the ongoing consultation for a consensus governorship candidate in the state.

The governor also directed the reinstatement of political appointees who had resigned to contest elections but were not favoured by zoning.

Speaking at a parley he had with all political appointees from the 14 local government areas of the state, the governor, however, said only those whose positions were not replaced would enjoy the privilege.

The governor said the gesture to reinstate the former aides who lost their bids for various elective political offices was to show his appreciation for their dedication in supporting and working for his administration since their appointment and supporting consensus arrangement in their various constituencies.





Ortom also used the occasion to clear the air on speculations about a rift between him and others.

In his words: “I have no single problem with our national chairman, Senator Ayu, our leader, Senator David Mark, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abba Moro, Orker Jev or any leader of the party.

“We are consulting with one another without rancour. So there is no truth whatsoever in such rumours.



“We are working together for the success of our party and there is nothing like division or rift whatsoever. There is nothing that will divide us,” he stated.

The governor also said he would be holding another meeting with his appointees from the Benue South Senatorial District at a later date.