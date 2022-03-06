As peace returns to Zamfara…

Following the successful and peaceful conclusion of the 36 National Maulud where over three million people attended, SANUSI MUHAMMAD examines the situation and aftermath of the exercise in honour of Sheik Ibrahim Nyass that was marked peacefully.

For over 22 years now when the former first civilian governor of Zamfara state, Senator Ahmed Sani (Yariman Bakura) launched Sharia Legal System in the state, over one million Muslims faithful had gathered to witness the launching of that Sharia legal system in Gusau the state capital way back then.

Ever since that time, Zamfara has not witnessed a momentous gathering until March 5, 2022 where over three million people converged for the National Maulud anniversary in favour of Sheik Ibrahim Inyas.

The annual gathering witnessed the attendance of top prominent personalities in and outside the country which includes the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the leader of Tijjaniyya in the country who is the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, over 40 members of the family of Late Sheik Inyas from Senegal, the national leader, Islamic Preachers association, Sheik Sayyadi Abubakar Ahmadu Zaria, prominent Islamic scholars from across the country, among others.

For over a decade, Zamfara has been in news almost on a daily basis over the issue of insecurity and related matters, a situation which puts fear in the mind of many Nigerians to the extent that the state has become a deadly zone such that one must avoid travelling to as far as personal safety is concerned.

However, since Governor Bello Matawalle took over the reign of the state, he has been giving serious attention to the issue of insecurity just to ensure that relative peace returns to the state for the betterment of the good people of the state.

Worthy of consideration is that the peace dialogue with bandits initiated by the governor has been yielding positive results where thousands of kidnapped victims were rescued unconditionally; hundreds of bandits surrendered their weapons to the state government and many repented from such ungodly acts.

The National Maulud anniversary held in the state last Saturday March 5, 2022 is therefore a clear indication that relative peace has returned to the state as the exercise was completed peacefully without any hitch ranging from roads crashes to attacks on the participants while on their way into and out of the state.

In an interview with Blueprint, the national leader of Islamic Preachers Association who is also the chairman of the occasion, Sheik Ahmadu Zaria expressed joy for the commitment and effort of the state government towards hosting the National Maulud anniversary.

He was also excited about return of peace which made the Maulud celebration peaceful without any hitch.

According to him, “I want to use this medium to clear the wrong perception that Zamfara state is not peaceful; so, if it is not a peaceful state, how can over three million people gather for good five days for common purposes and accomplish the purpose of the gathering peacefully without facing any challenges?” he asked.

Sheik Zaria therefore called on Muslims in the country to remain one and united, stressing that lack of unity among Muslims are the major factors that contributed to the lingering insecurity and other challenges facing the northern region.

The special guest on the occasion, Imam Mahi testified that Zamfara is now peaceful and the 36th birthday ceremony of Sheik Inyas held in Gusau, the state capital, is the most peaceful and successful, saying this year’s Maulud was specifically organised to pray for the peace in Nigeria especially Zamfara and other parts of the north badly affected by the activities of bandits.

