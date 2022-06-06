As political fireworks begin in Bauchi

Until last weekend, the political atmosphere in Bauchi state has been relatively calm. Since inception in office, Governor Bala Mohammed has had virtually a smooth ride with the opposition not putting any clogs in the wheel of his political vehicle. The APC, which lost power to him in 2019, has been very politically kind to the former FCT minister. But last Saturday, the governor personally told the world that the political honeymoon was over.

After an unsuccessful shot at the PDP presidential ticket, Governor Bala Mohammed returned home to join the race to the government house. Thus, upon emerging as the PDP governorship flag bearer in Bauchi state, he said among other things in his acceptance speech that “even if a person spits fire, we will confront him.”

And by that statement, he simply dared Ambassador Sadiq Baba Abubakar, APC’s governorship flag bearer in the state. Though unexpected of the governor to have launched the offensive being at the center right, Bala Mohammed simply marked the beginning of political fireworks in the state, which will last till the general elections in 2023.

Ideally, the opposition candidate, Sadiq Abubakar, should have launched the offensive having picked the APC ticket with the ambition to seize power from the PDP. But with the governor releasing the first Salvo, what is now clear is that the ruling PDP is jittery if not entirely perturbed about facing Sadiq Abubakar in a governorship contest, which the APC is committed to reclaim Bauchi state. Certainly, the PDP has a major challenger who can as well boast of whatever resources they may think of mobilising.

Therefore, in the months leading to the general elections of next year, political muscles will be flexed just as the two opposing camps will open their respective political arsenal for the fireworks that will ensue. Thus, in Bauchi state, interesting political times lie ahead.

Mukhtar Jarmajo,

Misau, Bauchi state.

