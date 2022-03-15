As president, I ‘ll address root cause of Nigeria’s problem – Faduri



American-based Nigerian Presidential aspirant under the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Faduri Joseph, Tuesday vowed to address the root cause of the problem of the country created by politicians if elected as President in 2023.



The Presidential aspirant vehemently said he would fix Nigeria beyond expectations.



Mr. Faduri, a 44 year old American Nurse said that Nigerian youths are the worst hit or marginalized and they need to be liberated from the hands of these old politicians who have little or nothing to offer for country.



Addressing Students of University of Benin (UNIBEN), during his familiarisation visit, Mr. Faduri who advised the students against “use and dump by the selfish politicians”, urged youths to take their destiny in their own hands by not allowing further plugging of the Nation into a deep pit.



Accoding to him, I want to lead a movement that will fix this country, we have everything, but we lack everything in Nigeria. They copy white people for everything, but they didn’t copy good governance. Nigeria youths are ready to take over, for a better Nigeria.



He said the rots have gotten to an alarming rate to the extend that nothing is working anymore in the country blessed with human and natural resources.



“Looking ahead as to how the leaders had mess up things before our very eyes, our concern now should be how to change the baton of leadership from the old politicians to youths who are desirous to change the narrative for the benefit of all Nigerians.



“A lot is wrong with our country but despite the corruption, destructions, killings, banditry and others social vices, we can still fix things for Nigeria to rise up again.



On the epileptic power supply, “fixing power is possible in Nigeria; when I get there, first is to remove everyone from the director to the least worker if they are not ready to help in solving the issue of light.”



“Again, if Nigerians can not fix it, I will go to Ghana, USA, and other countries for help, and once there is light, people will get jobs, and the country will start working fine and those who left for daily bread will certainly come back to do business.



“I was told that one transformer is supposed to serve 50 houses, but here one transformer serve over 400 houses, how will that work?. So, we will work on it, and gradually get things right. If we are not able to get 24 hours electricity supply for a start, we make it 7am to 7pm, business hours.



“We youths are the once they use for thuggery, killing, snatching of ballot boxes, we are the once they will also kill and imprison. We are to lead and not to be led. They said we are the leaders of tomorrow, now is that tomorrow. We have been decieved enough. Our eyes are opened now. Enough is enough.”

UNIBEN SUG President, Comrade Amadin Foster however commended the Presidential hopeful for the right move to fix Nigeria. “It is a right step in a good direction.



“I want to appreciate your drive, courage and zeal to liberate the country. I strongly believe that your reach manifesto will move this nation forward, he said