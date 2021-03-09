As RMRDC strives to boost cotton production through research…

In its bid to support efforts aimed at reviving Nigeria’s moribund textiles industry, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has set its sight on boosting cotton production in the country through research; BINTA SHAMA reports.

Study has shown that approximately 75 percent of the world’s clothing products contain at least some amount of cotton. In sheer numbers, cotton is said to be the most widely used textile fiber in the world amongst many other fabrics, and manufacturers can spin this fabric into a myriad of different types of products. Cotton is the most common natural fiber used to make clothing, accounting for about 33 percent of all fibers found in textiles.

Cotton textile always trendy

Roughly 20 pieces of clothing per person are manufactured each year. Growth of the multi-trillion-dollar apparel industry has been fed by “fast fashion,” which makes clothing cheaply and quickly with a low price-tag. These visuals illustrate why the apparel industry must embrace a new approach to sustainably meet demand in tomorrow’s markets. ‘Fast fashion’ uses innovative production and distribution models to dramatically shorten fashion cycles, sometimes getting a garment from the designer to the customer in a matter of a few weeks instead of months. The number of fashion seasons has increased from two a year – spring/summer and fall/winter – to as many as 50-100 microseasons.

Fast-changing trends and low prices have allowed people to buy more. The average consumer is now purchasing 60 percent more items of clothing compared to 2000, but each garment is kept half as long and you hardly find any human not in use of this fabric.

Research revealed that as at 2010, with a total production capacity of 602,440 metric tons, Nigeria was Africa’s leading cotton producer and the 12th largest in the world. But reports say it’s production has since slumped significantly. However, this has brought concern to the federal government to restructure the cotton industry.

In 2017, Nigeria was the sixth-largest cotton-producing country in Africa and the 22nd globally. The country’s cotton output nose-dived by 51.66 per cent to 291,207 metric tons in 2017 from its peak of 602,440 metric tons in 2010. Export earnings from cotton in Nigeria also plunged significantly to $6.07 million in 2017 from close to $570 million in 2010. The slump in cotton production in Nigeria is largely attributed to low yields due to poor quality seeds, pest damage and weak demand.

Recent initiatives to improve the contribution of the agricultural sector to economic growth in Nigeria have emphasized the importance of cotton production in stimulating the economy.

Cotton production in Nigeria and the productivity in the country’s textile industry are interlinked. The demand for the commodity is usually driven by the demand for cotton lint by textile producers. The textile industry used to be the country’s largest consumer of cotton with over 180 textile mills. A sizable proportion of the country’s workforce at the time was also engaged in processing cotton into finished products. The influx of imported textile materials, however, negatively affected productivity in the sector. The number of textile mills dropped to 25, employing not more than 20,000 workers. Importation of textile products is estimated at approximately $4 billion annually.

Stimulating cotton production

RMRDC’s intervention to revive cotton production in Nigeria is challenged by low yields and pest damage. The cotton crop is highly susceptible to pest infestation which negatively affects yields, thereby reducing farmers’ income. Policymakers in the country admit that low yields have contributed to the decline of productivity in the industry. The impact of this is that the Council is coming up with a number of initiatives focused on providing farmers with quality cotton seeds to boost productivity. In 2015, RMRDC offered cotton farmers about 5.82 metric tons of SAMCOT 7’ 8’ 9’ 10’ 11’ and 12’cotton seeds, in collaboration with the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), under the auspices of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN). This distribution yielded a 5 per cent uptick in cotton production in the country between 2015 and 2017.

The value of exports of commodity group 52 “Cotton” from Nigeria totalled $5.59 million in 2019. Sales of commodity group 52 from Nigeria decreased by 32 per cent in value terms compared to 2018. Exports of commodity group 52 “Cotton” decreased by $ 2.7 million (cumulative exports of commodity group 52 from Nigeria amounted to $8.29 million in 2018). Exports of commodity group 52 “Cotton” amounted to 0.01% of total exports from Nigeria (cumulative merchandise exports from Nigeria totalled $ 53 billion in 2019). The share of commodity group 52 in total exports from Nigeria decreased by 0.002 p.p. compared to 2018 (it was 0.013 per cent in 2018 and cumulative exports from Nigeria were equal to $62 billion).

Just recently, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) had a series of activities to bring the textile industry up to date on its efforts to give filip cotton production.

Giving impetus to the process

According to a report by the Committee of Directors at the seed presentation ceremony to farmers and Members of Cotton Producers and Merchants Association of Nigeria (COPMAN), 30 tonnes of improved certified cotton seeds were presented to farmers, producers and members of COPMAN for production.

The challenge of access to improved-cotton seeds prompted RMRDC to collaborate with Dangote Ginners, Kankara which has the capacity to produce certified cotton seeds that can yield up to 6 tonnes per hectare. The Council procured 21.5 tonnes of the improved certified cotton seeds from the Ginneries, while the foundation seeds were obtained from the Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), Zaria. The procured seeds were distributed to cotton farmers under the umbrella of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN) in line with the Council’s boosting programme with the aim to increase the supply of cotton lint to the processing industries.

In the same vein, the Council in collaboration with the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) Zaria, organised a capacity building workshop for cotton farmers in the South West in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, with a total of 150 farmers in attendance. And another training at the South-West of the country as well as in Nasarawa, Cross-River States respectively with a total of 100 participants in attendance.

States that grow cotton

Cotton has been a major cash crop in Africa. Cotton is grown in Nigeria mostly in the Savannah belts of the country which is the Northern & South Western Nigeria such as: Oyo, Katsina, Ogun, Ondo, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara state, amongst others.

The crop belongs to the Gossypium family, it has a soft in texture, fluffy in nature and is a staple fibre that grows in a boll (boll tend to increase the dispersal of the seeds) around the seeds of cotton plants of the genus Gossypium in the family of Malvacea.

Reacting to this development, the Director General RMRDC said the Council is working in line with the present administration’s quest to diversify the economy and boost the Country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP). He added that the Council is “engaged in all the programmes to help groom the Nigerian textile sector as well as create jobs, wealth for the nation and as well grow the economy.”

Related

No tags for this post.