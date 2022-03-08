As RMRDC strives to save Nigeria $696m…

Data says that Nigeria spent $696 million on importation of paper in 2020 alone, and this has spurred the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to seek local alternatives as it strives to save Nigeria the huge amount spent annually on importation of paper; BINTA SHAMA reports.

Paper production

Paper production is one of the industrial activities that points to a country’s industrialization and educational development. While the use of computers and other forms of technology for data storage and retrieval is on the increase worldwide, the demand for paper has also continued to rise. Over 300 million tons of paper are used globally every year with the Food and Agricultural Organization projecting that the demand for paper products will increase globally by 50 per cent by the year 2050.

In the early 1960s, Nigeria had three integrated pulp and paper mills that produce paper of different types for the local and export markets. The paper mills were the Nigeria Paper Mill (NPM) in Jebba, Nigeria Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC), Oku Iboku and the Iwopin Pulp and Paper Company (IPCC), Iwopin. The NPM and NNMC, started well. According to the 1994 Annual Report of the CBN, import of newsprint reduced drastically to 17.5 per cent in 1986 and 12.5 per cent in 1987 and faded out in 1988. NNMC was the only newsprint manufacturing company in West and Central Africa.

Prior to its shutdown in 1996, NNMC exported newsprint to the USA, Cameroon, Germany, Togo, Ghana and Zimbabwe. However, both mills could not sustain operation and eventually closed down by 1996, while IPCC was never operational. Even after the companies were privatized in 2006, only the NPM, Jebba is presently producing. The failure of the investments was mainly due to their dependence on imported long fibre pulp and chemicals. The oil glut of the 1990’s led to scarcity of foreign exchange and this made it difficult to fund importation of the raw materials leading to their closure in 1996.

Over 300 jobs lost to importation

Since 1996 till date, the country has depended mostly on importation of different types of paper products except packaging materials some of which are being produced by NPM and four other paper mills that are producing Kraft papers from recycled waste paper. The effect of this reﬂected on trade ﬁgures for paper, paperboard and art paper. Figures for this type of paper was N658.1 billion between 2010 to 2015. The net amount builds higher to N798.9 billion when aggregated together with values for printed books, newspaper, pictures, and other miscellaneous paper products.

According to the COMTRADE 2022 database on international trade, Nigeria imported paper products amounting to $696 million in 2020 alone. Some countries the products were imported from include China with 24 per cent of total imports in 2020, Indonesia, 11 per cent; India, 11.9 per cent and Egypt, 2.11 per cent. Ironically, some of these countries use non-wood fibrous resources in their raw materials resources mix. Apart from the expenditure of scarce foreign exchange, over 300,000 jobs are lost due to paper importation.

In a number of countries that do not have sustainable quantities of wood most of them use non-wood fibrous resources for production of different types of paper products. For instance the use of agricultural residues and waste paper as the raw material base eased paper scarcity in India until the economic reform of 1991. Today, the major raw materials for paper production in India are wood, agro residues and waste paper. The installed capacity in wood based large integrated mills ranges from 250 to 1150 tonnes per day (tpd) with a production share of 31 per cent. The medium sized agro based paper mills have a capacity of 30-350 tpd with a share of 22 per cent and the small scale waste paper mills operate in the range of 10-500 tpd contributing to 47 per cent of the country’s total production. The India paper industry mainly produces writing, printing, newsprint as well as industrial paper grades. Newsprint is produced by mills utilizing mainly recycled waste paper as well as agro residues as major raw materials.

In Nigeria, various studies indicate massive availability of different fibre resources including recycled fibre that may help in transforming the paper industry landscape if adequate investments can be made in utilizing them for paper production. Since it commenced operation in the 1960’s, NPM has been using waste paper as one of its major raw materials. The company is still recycling waste paper. It is however interesting to note that availability of waste paper has reduced very considerably as about three or four other companies have come on board to produce packaging materials from recycled fibre in Nigeria.

Presently, Nigeria now imports waste paper to compliment locally produced ones. According to the COMTRADE 2022 database on international trade, Nigeria imported from Canada waste and scrap paper or paperboard worth $39.1 million. Closely allied to this, Nigeria has copious quantities of short fibre hardwood species. Before the closure of Nigeria Paper Mill in 1996, the Company was pulping 15 mixed hardwood species from the Savanna region which are mixed with imported long fibre pulp. Nigeria still has reasonable quantities of short fibre wood that can be pulped locally for paper production.

Kenaf has been used as a substitute for wood pulp and paper production in Thailand and China. Studies carried out in Nigeria showed the fibre length of kenaf bast fibre to be 2.90 mm while the fibre diameter was 28.16 um, lumen width of 6.08 um and cell wall thickness was 11.04 um respectively. Kenaf cooked with kraft, soda, or neutral sulfite processes produce better quality pulp than hardwood pulp. Mixed with different percentages of hardwoods, it is used to make printing and writing paper, newsprint, linerboard, tissue, bleached paperboard, cigarette paper and other light weight specialty papers.

In the recent past, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) collaborated with the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan to produce foundation seeds which were multiplied by the Kenaf Association of Nigeria (KEAN) in Kwara State. This collaboration with IAR&T, later led to the production of four varieties of kenaf breeder seeds for further multiplication by the association. RMRDC has also carried out a technical study on commercial scale pulping of bast kenaf fibres for long fibre pulp production. The report is available for use, study or consultations by investors.

RMRDC initiative

In addition, five species of bamboo are indigenous to Nigeria. The most prominent one of these is Bambusa vulgaris. The pulping properties of the species have been studied. The fibre length varies from 2.37-2.92mm, showing that strong paper with good tearing resistance could be obtained from the plant. It is one of the fastest growing plants in the world. It was commercially used for kraft paper production by the NPM before its closure in 1996. Bamboo is also popular as raw material for pulp and paper making in China, India and Malaysia.

RMRDC constituted a team made up of experts from UI, FUTA and RMRDC to carry out a nationwide survey of bamboo availability and utilization in Nigeria. The study indicated that bamboo is widely distributed especially in the south and middle belt regions. RMRDC is presently collaborating with a number of investors, most especially Gamla Nigeria Limited, to establish a bamboo plantation in Delta State.

Although, the pulping of non-wood fibres and agricultural residues has some challenges, assiduous research and development are obviating some of these problems. For instance, bamboo has relatively high ash and silicon problems compared with wood materials. This negatively impacts on the recovery process for alkaline spent liquor and quality of some high grade pulp products such as dissolving pulp. New technologies such as silicon removal/retention have been developed to overcome the disadvantages of bamboo as pulping raw material as well as improve quality of bamboo pulp products. Today, Chitianhua pulp mill in Guizhou province in China has been able to achieve a strong black liquor concentration of 70% and an alkali recovery rate of above 92%.

As at now the total production capacity of the primary pulp and paper mills is about 408,000 tonnes per annum. After it has been upgraded by its new owners, NPM can produce 240,000 tonnes of kraft paper per annum, while IPCC upon completion is to produce 68,000 tonnes of printing and duplicating paper. The Oku Iboku mill has a total capacity of 100,000 tonnes of newsprint per annum. The total production capacity of these mills if all are fully operational is far below the 3 million tonnes of different types of paper and board required annually locally. This shows that even at optimal capacity utilization, the total output from the mills will not be able to satisfy national demand for different types of paper, most especially, writing, duplicating and specialty papers including handmade paper.

To optimize pulp and capacities, a mix of big, medium and small scale paper producing mills will have to be encouraged. Small scale paper production has the potential of low initial capital. This makes it easy for prospective investors. There is a need to support this initiative through policy measures such as tax cut, increase tariff on paper and paper products produced by the mills and mandatory usage of locally produced paper in industries, schools and government offices. This was the approach adopted by India in the 1970’s. Also to encourage development of non-wood small scale pulp and paper making industries in Nigeria, there is need to earmark certain products exclusively in the domain of the small scale paper industries to protect them from competition from the large scale mills that have been privatized. Also imperative is the improvement of access to credit, technology, skills and market information. Establishment of mills that will pulp the fibrous raw materials that are locally available will save Nigeria more than 500 billion naira annually in foreign exchange equivalents.



