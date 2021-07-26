AS Roma appoint former Flying Eagles Coach as Technical Director

The AS Roma Academy Abuja, Nigeria, has appointed former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles of Nigeria Coach, John Obuh, as Technical Director.

The Academy disclosed this in a statement on Monday by its Country Manager, Robinson Adakosa.



Adakosa said the academy is delighted to start a new chapter with Mr Obuh and that they are happy to bring in the former Kwara United FC of Ilorin gaffer because of his wealth of experience.

“It was easy for us to pick Mr Obuh among numerous other people considered for the job because we believe he possesses quality to drive the vision of our academy.

“The kids and other staff will have a lot to learn from him because we believe that he has seen it all as far as football is concerned, not only in Nigeria but globally.



“We believe that this new step is a bold statement to making sure that AS Roma Academy Abuja, becomes a source of talented youngsters for the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria and the Flying Eagles,” Adakosa said.

Obuh, born in Ohafia local government area of Abia state, has more than 20 years coaching experience.

He had nurtured the Golden Eaglets to win FIFA Fair Play Award at the 2009 U-17 World Cup where Nigeria finished 2nd behind Switzerland. Obuh won 2010 WAFU Club Championship with Sharks F.C. of Port Harcourt.

Before moving into managerial position, Obuh had some stints with Abiola Babes, Julius Berger, Enugu Rangers, Enyimba International FC of Aba, Udoji United among others as a player.



He was the coach of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria between 2010 and 2013.

He has managed many top teams in Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), many of which include Akwa United FC of Uyo, Kwara United FC of Ilorin, Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna and Enugu Rangers among others.

Adakosa said AS Roma Academy Abuja trials is currently ongoing as well as enrollment into the academy.

