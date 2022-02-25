As Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens: FG prepares special flights to evacuate Nigerians, students

The federal government is planning a special flight operation to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine amid the escalating crisis in the country;Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in Abuja Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation Thursday in Ukraine with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

The hostility is a fallout of intense diplomacy and the imposition of western sanctions on Russia which failed to deter Putin, who had reportedly moved between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

FG’s worry

Worried by the Russian strike at Ukraine, the Nigerian government said it would fashion out ways to move its nationals out of the country.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has received with surprise, reports of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” a statement signed by Ministry spokesperson Francisca Omayuli said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been reassured by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine of the safety of Nigerians in that country and measures being undertaken to keep them safe and facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave.

“The Federal Government wishes to assure the families with loved ones in Ukraine that as soon as the airports in the country are opened, it would assist in facilitating the evacuation of Nigerians who are willing to leave.

“In the meantime, the Nigerian Mission has confirmed that military action by the Russians has been confined to military installations.”

Be responsible for your safety, citizens advised

In a related development, the Nigerian embassy in Ukraine has urged citizens in the country to remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their security and safety in the country.

A statement issued by Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, urged Nigerian students seeking temporary relocation to seek proper clearance and guarantee before relocating.

The embassy explained that any Nigerian, who considers the crisis as emotionally disturbing, should temporarily relocate to anywhere they consider safe by “private arrangement.”

It advised all Nigerians to ensure they validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“The attention of the Embassy has been drawn to the declaration of state of emergency and Martial law on the entire territory of Ukraine except the Donestsk and Luhansk regions by the government of Ukraine, effective from midnight of February 23, 2022, for a period of 30 days, as well as the latest development on the Ukraine-Russia crises.

“In view of the development, the embassy urges Nigerian Nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but very vigilant and be responsible for their security and safety.

“The embassy wishes to add that should any Nigerian National consider the situation as emotionally disturbing, such National may temporarily relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangement. They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“Students seeking temporary relocation are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee form from their respective institutions during this period.

“For those who are still considering it appropriate to remain in the country, be rest assured that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times.”

Reps intervene

Earlier in its invention, the House of Representatives had called for the immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine.

The lawmakers feared many Nigerian students in Ukraine could be caught in the crossfire.

The call came Thursday following motion of Urgent Importance to evacuate Nigerian students in Ukraine, presented by Ahmed Munir, who solicited for urgent intervention of the House.

Also in its resolution, the House mandated the majority leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa and chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Buba Yakub, to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) with the view to airlifting the Students back to Nigeria without further delay.



The House also mandated the Majority Leader and his team to travel to Ukraine Friday and come back with as many Nigerian students as possible by Monday.



The House in addition, noted that if nothing was achieved with the arrangement, then it would work with the local airline, Air Peace, to see how the students can be evacuated in a way and manner that would be devoid of any further delay.



The committees on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has been mandated in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ascertain the exact figures of Nigerians affected by this conflict and put in place comprehensive monitoring, evaluation and mechanism.

Specifically, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila agreed with a lawmaker, Leke Abejide, to interact with the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine by Monday, February 28.

However, some lawmakers feared it may be too late, saying the evacuation ought to have been done long ago.

Ohanaeze urges action

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently rescue indigenes of the country trapped in Ukraine.

A statement by the President General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro said Nigerians in Ukraine who are mainly students and those in medical tourism were stranded.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, as a result of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and subsequent Russian military invasion in Ukraine, to facilitate the evacuation exercise of over 3,500 Nigerians mainly Igbo, who are stranded in Ukraine.

“From the reports available to us through the Ohanaeze Ukraine chapter and Nigerian community leadership, there are lots of Nigerians, especially students, medical tourists, and others who are trapped, stranded in Ukraine and deserve to be evacuated from the crisis-ridden country before the war escalates.

“The federal government should take responsibility for their safety and security and evacuate them immediately.

“Nigerian Government should establish contact with her Foreign Mission and Embassy in Kyiv to facilitate the process of making it easier for the evacuation exercise of Nigerians from Ukraine back to Nigeria, as attempts to reach out to the Nigeria Diaspora Commission office is yet to yield adequate results, as Federal Government invention is needed now.”

Poland, Hungary, Slovakia

And in what looks like a succour, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia are making preparations to receive Ukranians fleeing Ukraine as a result of Russia’s attack on their country, Reuters reported.

While Poland is setting up reception points on its border, Hungary and Slovakia are planning to send troops to manage the likely influx.

The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank were all part of the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact and are now members of NATO. Among them, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania all share land borders with Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine amidst calls for dialogue and diplomacy. According to Reuters, it is the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two confirming the West’s worst fears. It prompted fears of a massive flood of refugees fleeing Ukraine, a nation of 44 million people.

Poland called for the “fiercest possible sanctions” against Russia and the Czech foreign minister called the invasion a “barbaric act of aggression”.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, despite good ties with Russia, condemned Moscow’s actions. He said Hungary would prepare humanitarian aid for Ukraine and was ready to receive refugees.

Ukrainians started trickling into Poland, with dozens arriving at the normally quiet Medyka crossing on Thursday, some carrying luggage and accompanied by children.

Polish hospitals were preparing beds for wounded Ukrainians, the health ministry said, and the Polish army raised the level of preparedness of some units.

“We will do everything to ensure that every person who enters the territory of Poland has access to healthcare, including hospitalisation,” the ministry said.

Poland said it would set up reception points for refugees on its borders, PAP news agency quoted Polish Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Pawel Szefernaker as saying.

Small groups of people also fled into Hungary on Thursday through the Beregsurany crossing, some coming from as far as Kyiv, a Reuters witness said. Some arrived by car, but many pedestrians were also hauling their suitcases across.

Slovakia also expressed its willingness to help refugees.

“We can predict with near certainty that Russian aggression will drive out many Ukrainian women and men from their country,” Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said. “Please let’s have compassion and understanding for them.”

Slovakia will send up to 1,500 troops to its border with Ukraine, where additional crossings will be set up, said Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad. Hungary has also said it will send troops to its border to help process refugees.

A Polish government spokesman said Polish diplomatic missions in Ukraine would remain open “as long as possible” but the foreign ministry urged all Polish citizens to leave Ukraine.

Hungary also said its embassy in Kyiv remained open. The Czech Republic closed its diplomatic mission, though its consulate in the west Ukrainian city of Lviv remained open.

Germany offered humanitarian help to countries bordering Ukraine.

German media have cited estimates that between 200,000 and one million people may flee to the EU from Ukraine.

Public transportation halted

The Slovak railway halted services to Ukraine, and budget airline Wizz temporarily suspended all flights in and out of Ukraine. Czech Airlines also suspended flights as Ukraine closed its airspace.

Slovak news agency TASR reported there were waiting times of two to four hours for passenger cars at two main border crossings, while another crossing saw traffic flowing smoothly.

There are around 260,000 Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic, and tens of thousands working in Slovakia and Hungary, which has a large ethnic minority of around 140,000 living in Ukraine just beyond the border.

Romania is ready to grant humanitarian aid if needed, President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.

He also called for the “consistent consolidation” of NATO’s eastern flank.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said his country was preparing to evacuate by land more than 4,000 ethnic Bulgarians from Ukraine and was ready to host other Ukrainian refugees.