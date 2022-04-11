As season of high turnover in NASS draws closer….

TAIYE ODEWALE envisages heated political contests as variousparties hold their primaries next month to nominate candidates for the 469 legislative seats in the National Assembly.

Periodic season of high turnover in NASS

Since 2003 when the first general elections were conducted under an elected civilian administration in this fourth republic, it has been cases of high turnover of Senators and Honourable members of the House of Representatives within the range of about 40 per cent making it back into the federal parliament across political divides and about 60% shuts out.

The trend for such high turnover always begin at party primaries where many of the serving federal lawmakers, are usually prevented from getting party tickets to re – contest for their positions at the general elections, from which based on available statistics, one third of those who secured party tickets to return to parliament, usually failed in getting the required electoral victories.

Build up in Senate in 2023

Using the senate as a case study, across the divides of the two major political parties namely, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chances of return for considerable number of senators are being seriously threatened.

In this category are Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC Edo North) whose return bid is already troubled with declaration of former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the same seat, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North) whose Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has indicated interest to come to the Senate, come 2023.

Others are Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South) whose governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, is nursing ambition to occupy the senatorial seat, Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East), whose governor, Samuel Ortom, is eyeing the seat etc.

These are aside many of the senators, having their chances of returning threatened by power rotation arrangements in their various senatorial districts.

NGOs intervention

Apparently worried by the sessional high turnover of Federal Lawmakers, a group of Non – Governmental Organisations (NGOs), under the aegis of Coalition of Media and Civil Society Organisations, cried out last week Friday against the trend.

The group led by its National Co – ordinator, Alex Enemanna at a press briefing in Abuja, said for avoidance of legislative brain drain, the trend of high turnover of federal lawmakers at the National Assembly at the end of every session should be checked.

It specifically singled out 14 out of the 469 serving federal lawmakers for re-election on the platforms of their various political parties on account of perceived good performance as far as legislative activism and development-driven legislations are concerned.

The 14 Federal Lawmakers as announced by the coalition are ÷ Senators Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), James Manager ( PDP Delta South), Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), Abiodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South), Sani Musa (APC Niger East) and Olamilekan Adeola (APC Lagos West).

Others are, the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase (APC Plateau state), Hon Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta state), Hon Ado Doguwa (APC Kano state), Hon Muktar Betara (APC Borno state ), Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha (APC Abia state) and Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP Edo state).

He said: “In view of the prevailing need to stabilise our democracy and make it a more engaging institution that will be virile and alive to its constitutional mandates for the overall benefit of Nigerians who are their employers, we have decided to cry out over sessional high turnovers always recorded among federal lawmakers at the National Assembly.

“Needless to over-emphasize that the legislative arm of government is the heartbeat and the beacon of every democratic institution. It is the building block upon which the very framework of democracy stands.

“Apart from oversight role it plays over the executive and judicial arms, it is responsible for initiating and enacting laws and policies upon which the people are governed and the executive derives its powers.

“After a careful appraisal of the 9th National Assembly, the coalition and its key partners have come to a conclusion, after careful perusal and fact finding, and in view of sustaining the culture of experience in legislation, that some legislators are deserving of commendation for being on the side of the people in the course of their national assignment both in the quality of motions and Bills they have sponsored, responsible oversight of their committees as well as initiating projects to make life worth living in their various constituencies.

“This is a cardinal decision of the coalition in order to avoid legislative brain drain for the overall benefits of the nation by sustaining experience, quality and capacity in the nation’s national assembly.”This appraisal cuts across the political divides, ranking and non-ranking members and of course both chambers of the National Assembly as reflected in the names of the fourteen federal lawmakers reeled out.

“From their apolitical dispositions on issues of national importance to their pro-masses stands in their legislative agenda, to their legislative ingenuity and deep experience demonstrated so far, to their demonstration of spirit of nationalism, robust contribution on insecurity, prevalent national economic challenges and non tribalistic posture and presentation, we make bold to say these lawmakers stand out in their service not only to their immediate constituents but Nigerians at large.

“These individuals have proven to be indispensable national assets that must be retained to sustain the bridge, wall and shield the legislature represent in any democracy.

“We have seen visible moves to ensure a greater bargain for the people which they spearheaded and still spearheading through very impactful Bills. From the Bill seeking to reduce house rent system from yearly to monthly payment in Abuja, sponsored by Senator Smart Adeyemi to the Bill seeking to enhance the nation’s revenue generation system through establishment of National Tax Crimes Commission, NTCC sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and virile opposition witnessed in both chambers of the National Assembly as well as their constituency projects which have increased the living standard of the Nigerian people, we mince no words to say these are the calibre of representatives Nigerians crave for.

“This is however not to take for granted the laudable contributions of other lawmakers in the discharge of their constitutional functions to the Nigerian people.

“In the light of their outstanding performances, we shall also write to leadership of their various political parties at the ward, local government, state and national levels to accord these legislators the right of first refusal in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

“This is to ensure that we have our very bests and unbiased minds at our legislative Houses which is pivotal to a thriving democratic norm.

“It is on this note, that we urge their constituents to accord them the needed backing and support to ensure their return to the National Assembly in 2023 for a continuous fruitful national service.”

But since the variables and factors determining re-election of federal lawmakers transcend the benchmark of performance, the NGO anchored its demand on, not all the 14 singled out will return which will invariably make the 10th National Assembly full of first timers like the previous ones before it.