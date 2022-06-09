Asaba airport calibrates ILS, targets international operations

The management of Asaba airport has said it was targeting improved services and international flight operations with the successful verification of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport.

Managing Director of the Asaba Airport Company, Christophe Penninck, stated this in Asaba, Delta state during the verification of the ILS at the airport.

He said with the successful verification of the calibration of the ILS, airlines would be able to land at the airport at different weather conditions up to 800 meters.

The Asaba airport boss noted that the verification done with the aid of a drone was the first of its kind in the country, adding that it gives a more accurate data and does not disrupt traffic.

He said NAMA would formally carry out the calibration and certification following the successful verification of the ILS.

“The ILS was installed a long time ago but was never used because we couldn’t calibrate it but what we have done in the past weeks is that we invited specialists that know how to tune the equipment.

“It is specially used in low visibility conditions and this means that in the past when we had flight cancellations during harmattan or raining season.

“During harmattan and raining season, we will not have flight cancellations anymore except it goes below the very minimal.

“The equipment was installed prior to our arrival and in order to make sure that the equipment is really well tuned, we invited the company from Spain to do verification with the drone because it gives a more accurate reading than an aircraft.

“The specialist arrived a few days ago and with the four flights we have done, we are actually spot on and on perfect angle.

“When the NAMA aircraft will be available to do the calibration we will pass it with 100 percent which means that in the near future we will have a finally calibrated ILS in Asaba.”

