ASCSN elects new executive

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has elected a new executive to pilot the affairs of the association in the next four years.

The association at its 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference which took place at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja elected comrade Innocent Bola Audu as her national president, and Comrade Kennis Ogomegbunam Ngene, Comrade Olubunmi Adebayo Fajobi, Comrade (Dr.) Tommy Etim Okon and Comrade Adah Steven Terlumun have all been elected vice presidents.

Others are Comrade Rahab A. Maigari who emerged as the national treasurer, national internal auditor went to Comrade Dounana Tari while Comrade Shehu Mohammed emerged the national trustee of the association.

The association also elected Comrade Amodu O. Yinka Isiaka, Comrade Barr. Okere Samson Ejike, Comrade Babayo Mohammed Hamma, Comrade Haroun Adebayo Mubashiru and Comrade Prince Excellent Efedhoma as ex-officio members.

