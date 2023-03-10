Aseyin Stool: Contestant lauds Oyo govt, kingmakers on selection process

A contestant to the Stool of Aseyin of Iseyin, Prince Sefiu Olawale Oyebola-Adeyeri, on Friday commended the state government and kingmakers in the town for the “painstaking and rigorous process” applied in the selection of a new monarch.

Prince Sefiu during a chat with newsmen on phone from his New York base tasked all contestants to the throne to maintain peace and cordiality while awaiting the outcome of the selection process.

He stressed that the rigorous process nonetheless, the outcome of the selection would favour the community, as the “approach of the kingmakers to introduce transparency procedures like open interview of contestants would give a sense of belonging to all royal houses involved.”

“We were all living witnesses to the process that produced some of our fore-bearers as Aseyin, it has always been rigorous and rancorous, but with the approach used by the kingmakers this time around, we are sure of a smooth and pleasant experience.

“Iseyin people at home and abroad should please support the kingmakers with prayer so they may succeed to have a smooth and rancor-free process, I am a contestant to the throne and I am happy they have thrown the process open,” he said.

He urged the people of Iseyin to support the kingmakers with prayers, noting that “their decision will have a long-term effect on the town in the areas of human and societal growth.”

