Aseyin to politicians: Fight insecurity, resource control together

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdganiyu Salawudeen Adekunle, has asked Nigerian political class to forge a common front in the fight against insecurity and quest to control natural resources within their domains.

Speaking while receiving visitors to his stated that the time has come for the South west state governors to give more power to the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), operation ‘Amotekun’, so as to re-assert confidence in the operatives of the agency.

“It is pertinent that the state governors in the South-west forge a common front to fight insecurity, which has affected the common people more. The first solution is for them to look inward to improve on commercial activities of their people.

“They need to create a seamless communication network within which they will make easier understanding of policy directions and activities possible.

“It is high time they started using the natural resources within the states of the region to serve the people. We do not need to put all our hopes on federal allocation anymore. We have agricultural resources, natural resources like marble, gemstones, bitumen and others that can serve as part of source of income for the state and the region.

“They have to go back to what used to be in the old, with which major monuments like the first Television in Africa, the University College Hospital, University of Ibadan, people-oriented policies like free education, free health, as well as other public facilities were put in place.”

Speaking further, the Aseyin noted that there is the need for the South-West governors to restart economic renewal reforms that will bear the identity of the old Western Region, which helped the part of the country to use the natural resources found in the States to develop the region.

The royal father while praying for the unity of Yorubaland and progress of its people added that only financial freedom for the South-west states could liberate the people and curb crime and improve the standard of living of the populace.