Ashiru floors ex-governor, Shehu Sani, picks PDP governorship ticket

Former member, Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Isah Mohammed Ashiru, Thursday morning, defeated former Director-General National Emergency Management Agency, Hon. Mohammed Sani Sidi, to win the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial ticket for Kaduna state again.

The Kaduna state PDP gubernatorial primary, which commenced Wednesday night after the accreditation of delegates, was concluded early Thursday morning at Ahmadu Bello Stadium Gymnasium Hall, Kaduna.

In the result announced by the returning officer, Chief Raymond Dabo, former PDP Chairman, Plateau state, Isah Ashiru, who was PDP gubernatorial candidate for the 2019 general elections in Kaduna state, polled 414 votes to defeat his nearest challenger, Hon. Sani Sidi who scored 260 votes.

Former governor of Kaduna state and PDP gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 geveral elections, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, scored 28 votes, while Barr. Mohammed Sani Abbas received 15 votes.

Former accountant general of Kaduna state and gubernatorial candidate for the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 election and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Saeed Yunusa Haruna Kajuru, got 11 votes to place fourth in the polls, as former Senator who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, scored two votes to bring up the rear.

Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed had earlier withdrew from the race after submitting his letter of withdrawal to the Kaduna state PDP secretariat on Tuesday.

