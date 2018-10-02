Ashiru floors Hunkuyi in Kaduna PDP guber primaries

Former House Representatives member, Hon. Isa Ashiru will contest the 2019 gubernatorial election in Kaduna state against incumbent Governor Nasir elRufai, after emerging as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate.

Ashiru, former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections, polled 1,330 votes out of 2,547 votes cast to emerge the party’s flagbearer at the primary that took place at Trade Fair Complex along Zaria road.

Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi representing Kaduna North in the National Assembly came second in the gubernatorial primary with 564 votes.

Hunkuyi recently defected from the ruling APC to the opposition PDP following his feud with Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

Hunkuyi was closely followed by the immediate past Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sidi who polled 560 votes.

Sidi was former Kaduna state commissioner for health.

Immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan, was denied the chance of representing the party again after losing the 2015 elections, as he scored only 36 votes.

A business mogul, Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati scored 16 votes, while former Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Hon.

Jonathan Kish Adamu scored two votes.

Chairman of PDP primary election committee, Mr.

Philip Aivoji, while declaring Ashiru as the party’s candidate said 39 invalid votes were recorded, while no votes was recorded for the remaining two aspirants.

According to Aivoji, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sa’ad and Dr.

Mohammed Sani Bello had withdrawn from the race as the poll commenced on Sunday.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Hon.

Isa Ashiru expressed appreciation to the delegates and the party for the confidenc reposed in him to bear the party’s flag.

He however assured that, he will carry his contenders along in his campaign team, as well as in government if elected the next governor of Kaduna state.

Ashiru, who appealed for unity in the party and among the aspirants to enable them overcome the ruling party and incumbent governor, said that his emergence will surely bring victory to the PDP.

