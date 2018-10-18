Ashiru picks Katung as running mate

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna state, Hon.

Isah Ashiru, has picked Hon. Sunday Marshal Katung as his running mate for the 2019 general elections.

Katung is the current member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

According to a statement signed by PDP Kaduna state Publicity Secretary, Abraham Alberah Catoh, the choice was as a result of consultation by PDP and its candidate with party elders and stakeholders.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna state chapter, and its gubernatorial candidate, Rt Hon Isah Mohammed Ashiru, has nominated Hon Sunday Marshal Katung as the running mate to Rt Hon Isah Ashiru, the party’s gubernatorial candidate after due consultations with party elders and stakeholders across the state.

“We are calling on all interests groups and individuals to join hands with the leadership of the party and the flag bearers at all levels for a successful outing in the general election come 2019.

“The doors of the party remain open for suggestions and advise that would bring success to the party.

The party would continue to engage its members and public as events unfolds.

“Hon Sunday Marshal Katung was nominated based on his experience and exposure in public and private sector.

The nominee is a detribalised Nigerian has the capacity to embrace a diversified society like ours and a competent partner in progress to an elected governor.” Hon.Sunday Katung served as commissioner for finance, water resources during the late Patrick Yakowa and Mukhtar Ramalan Yero administrations respectively Katung is a trained lawyer from University of Lagos with postgraduate diploma from Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria.

He attended several courses and seminars at International Law Institute, Washington DC, USA and at the Management School, London.

Marshal who hails from Madakiya, Madakiya District of Bajju Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, was born on 1st April, 1961.

He served as company secretary/legal adviser of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation from 1989 to 2007.

