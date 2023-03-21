Ashiru speaks on Kaduna 2023 governorship election result 

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Isah Ashiru Kudan, has said that though the election result didn’t reflect the wish of majority of Kaduna voters, his supporters should remain calm and peaceful.

Ashiru, who polled 719,196 votes to place second in the Kaduna guber election behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) guber candidate, Sen. Uba Sani, who won with 730,002 votes and had been declared governor-elect, expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support during the polls.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and peaceful, adding that he and PDP are reviewing the electoral process and would soon announce their next line of action.

A statement signed by Isa Ashiru’s spokesman, Reuben Buhari, said; “The Kaduna state gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isa Mohammed Ashiru, extends his sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation to individuals and groups who sacrificed their time and resources during the electoral processes in the state.

“Ashiru noted that the dedication, commitment, and confidence shown by all, including political colleagues, truly humbled him. He further called on all supporters of the PDP and those who desire genuine leadership in Kaduna state to remain calm and peaceful. He said people who believed in the vision that he and our party stood for, showed exemplary dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to our project.”

