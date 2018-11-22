Ashiru threatens defamation suit against Sani Bello

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Honourable Isa Ashiru, has threatened legal actions against a former governorship aspirant in the State, Dr. Muhammad Sani Bello over alleged defamation of character.

Dr. Bello, who recently defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said he resigned his membership of the PDP because he was not comfortable working with the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate whose credentials were in question.

Bello had before leaving the PDP said “there were talks that came up concerning the authenticity of the documents that our candidate presented for the purpose of contesting in the 2019 general elections.”

However, the governorship candidate through his team of lawyers from the chambers of Emmanuel Toro and Co. wrote to Dr. Bello demanding for retraction and public apology.

The letter said: “the publish defamatory statement has not only defamed the hard-earned reputation and integrity of the guber candidate, it has also subjected him to public ridicule, scorn, opprobrium, and odium”.

“Based on the foregoing, therefore, it is our client’s instruction to demand from you; and we hereby so demand that, you forthwith and in any event within seven (7) clear days commencing from the date of receipt of this letter, retract the defamatory Statement and publicly apologize to our client (Hon. Ashiru).

“The retraction and apology shall be published in two (2) offline national dailies, your facebook wall and page and shall be given wide publicity in like manner as the content of the defamatory statement. In addition thereto, you shall pay N500m as compensation for the injury and emotional trauma you caused to our client as a result of the published defamatory statement, given the period that it was made and being circulated.

“In the event of your refusal to comply with, or make good our demands as aforestated, we have our client’s instructions to explore all legal means available under our extant laws to ensure that these demands are met. Specifically, but without prejudice to other recourse, we shall file an action in a court of law against you for defamation of our client’s character and claim special aggravated damages,” the letter read.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.