Ashiru to el-Rufai: Involve monarchs in tackling insecurity



Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, has urged governor Nasir el-Rufai to involve traditional rulers in tackling sectarian crises and banditry in the state.

Kaduna state has recently suffered sectarian crises in Zango Kataf, Kaura and Kajuru local government areas leading to the loss of many lives and property worth millions of naira.

The state has equally faced various activities of kidnappers and bandits along its major exit routes; Kaduna – Abuja, Kaduna – Birnin Gwari, Kaduna – Zaria and Kaduna – Kachia roads. Chikun, Igabi, Birnin Gwari and Kaduna South LGAs have also been at kidnappers’ mercy.

Ashiru, who contested the 2019 general elections against el-Rufai, also advised Kaduna state government to reopen major markets in the state under strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols and to provide interest free loans to marketers with a two year moratorium, to ease the impact of the lockdown.



Speaking during a live interactive session on DITV and Alheri Radio in Kaduna monitored on Sunday night, Ashiru said, “Every government that failed to provide security of lives and property for its people has failed its mandate. Kaduna state government need to adopt the policies of former governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, by involving traditional institution on the matter of security in the state.

“I want to advise the Kaduna state government to reopen major markets across the state to ease the economic hardship faced by the marketers during this lockdown. If Friday Mosques and Churches on Sunday were opened, government should also adopt the same method of COVID-19 protocol to reopen major markets in the state.

“Some perishable goods had already expired at those markets which are economically lost to the marketers and might even become health hazard if consumed by the people of the state, so it is important to reopen the markets and allow traders continue their trading.”



Isa Ashiru however commended Kaduna state government’s efforts and measures in addressing the spread of coronavirus within the state, while appealing to Kaduna state people to continue to observe the protocols given by the health professionals in order to be safe from the pandemic.

The PDP chieftain appealed to people of Kaduna state to remain peaceful and law abiding citizens for socio-economic development of the state.

Speaking on the spate of insecurity across the North, the former Member Federal House of Representatives attributed the security challenges to the high level of unemployment and poverty.

He called on security and relevant stakeholders to adopt a meeting strategy in order to address the insecurity bedeviling the region.