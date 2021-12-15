Ashiru vs Bello: Court adjourns pretrial of certificate allegations

A High Court sitting in Kaduna has adjourned the pretrial of certificate allegations suit filed by the Kaduna state People’s Democratic Party candidate in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Isah Mohammed Ashiru against Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello.







Isah Ashiru defeated Bello in the Kaduna state PDP gubernatorial primaries to emerge the PDP governorship candidate for the 2019 general elections, while Sani Bello left PDP for the All Progressives Congress in 2018. Prof. Bello in a press release to announce his exit from PDP on November 12th, 2018 allegedly disparaged Ashiru’s name.





Prof. Sani Bello allegedly claimed that “Isah Ashiru does not possess the required, or the competency to become the Governor of Kaduna state” noting that he did not posses the requisite school leaving certificate, following which Isah Ashiru filed the suit No: KDH/KAD/639/2021 to seek N100 million damages for alleged defamation of his character.

The case was slated for conference pretrial on Wednesday December 15th, 2021 but the presiding judge, Justice Edward Ando visited the correctional center and thus the court could not hold the pretrial hence the adjournment to January 24th, 2022.

An associate of the PDP candidate, Dr AbdulRahman Usman expressed sadness at the adjournment noting that it delayed his Principal’s quest for justice. He told journalists at the court premises that, “I feel bad because we are seeking for justice. My principal has been maligned, his integrity is at stake. We suffered for the false allegation to assassinate his character.

“The allegations went a long way to make many of his supporters believe that if they vote for him he may have problem in court. The fact is, the Isah Ashiru that I know did not forge his documents. I was privy to all the documents that he filed in court. Barrister Sam Atung wrote to all the schools that Hon. Isah Ashiru attended and certified true copies of the certificates were sent to him.” But the counsel to the defendant, Barrister Garba Sadau they are on solid ground.

