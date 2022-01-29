Asisat Oshoala nets hatrick as Barcelona thrash Real Betis

Nigeria’s Super Falcons striker striker Asisat Oshoala on Saturday scored hatrick to lift FC Barcelona Feminino against Real Betis Feminino in Spain.

The former Arsenal attacker was on top of her game as her club coasted to 4-0 home win.

She opened the floodgate of goals in the 18th minute and doubled the scoreline in the 36th minute of the encounter as the backline of the away side continue to struggle with her pace

She completed her hatrick in the 44th minute and ensured that the host returned to the locker room with a comfortable lead.

Rodolfo made it 4-0 before Hermoso replaced Oshola in the 70th minute of the match.

The game ended in favour of the host as they continue their dominance in the Primera Iberdrola.