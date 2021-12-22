Askira Uba attack: Zulum donates N5.2m to victims’ families

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has sent delegation to Kilangar community in Chan-Chan Dana District of Askira Uba LG to condole with victims of the Boko Haram attack in the area.





The delegation, led by the state Deputy Speaker and member representing Askira Uba LG, Hon Abdullahi Musa Askira, along with the Commissioner, Ministry of Reconstruction Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr Mustapha Gubio, were received by the Chairman Askira LG, Hon Ahmed Abdullahi Ahidjo with the Commanding Officer 155 Battalion Askira, Lt Col EA Ajayi, before proceeding to Kilangar community.





The team was received in Kilangar by the District Head of Chan-Chan Dana, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu.

While narrating the incident, the royal father said 9 persons were killed, 3 hospitalised, 11 vehicles were burnt, with shops, blocks of classrooms and farm products destroyed or carted away.



Engr Abdullahi Askira while condoling with his community over the incidence confirmed that he received report that 9 persons were killed, 3 hospitalised, 11 vehicles burnt down, 3 were carted away with over 350 bags of farm products, 9 houses, 2 blocks of classrooms and 3 shops set ablaze and looted.





Engr Askira then handed over N500,000 cash each to the 9 deceased families and N250,000 to the 3 hospitalised victims.



Other members of the delegation were Hon Ali Bulama Yajiwa, representing Konduga LG, Hon Ali Bukar Zangeri, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon Dogo M Shettima, Special Assistant on MRRR among others.