Aso chief urges youth to assist vigilante rid community of miscreants 

The Chief of Aso Pada community in Mararaba Gurku of Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, Chief Silas Musa, has urged the youth of the area to join hands with members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) to check the excesses criminal elements in the community.

Chief Musa stated this recently during the foundation laying ceremony of an office for VGN on the premises of Government Secondary School, Aso Pada.

He enjoined the youth not to allow themselves to be used to cause havoc but engage in meaningful enterprise that will guarantee them a better tomorrow.

Chief Musa also encouraged the VGN to work hard and ensure that their efforts did not go in vain, while promising to always assist to make the project a reality.

Invited guests who spoke during the occasion pledged their support even as it was acknowledged that the police also need assistance from the vigilante group because security is everybody’s business and should be left in the hands security operatives alone.

Highlights of the event was donation of building items and over 1500 blocks were recorded, while about 50 bags of cement and some cash was realised.

