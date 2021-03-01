Aspire Football Academy to unearth next generation of stars- Okoye



The Team Manager of Aspire Football Academy Okoye Amaka Augustine has disclosed that the mission of the academy is to unearth next generation of football stars in the country by providing platform where players can excel.



Okoye stated this while speaking to Blueprint Sport in Abuja he lamented the state of many aspiring footballers who are on the streets suffering without adequate care and plan

“Our mission is to identify the raw talents, harness them and turn them into a finish product. We firmly believe that talents abound in the country, it’s our driving force.

After identifying them we expose them to the world. We run Academy and football club. Those who excel in the academy graduate to the football club.



We set the standard in Aspire. Our academy can compete well with any one in the world. We are the current champions of Anambra state FA. We are doing the right things. We have a standard accommodation for our players who are also given free feeding, we give monthly stipend to our players” he disclosed.



It was gathered that Aspire has insured all its players with the Insurance authority in case of any eventuality with the academy running the best welfare package in the country.

“We have the best welfare package. Nice accommodation in Adaziani. 24 hours power. We feed the players twice daily. Free medical service to all the players.

The chairman is a philanthropist. We don’t emulate others ,other emulate us. It’s a dream team for any aspiring footballers in the South east.



The Team Manager also assured that the club is ready for the NLO league which will get underway this weekend across the country.

