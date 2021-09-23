Assassins kill Fulani leader in Zamfara

Suspected group of miscreants stormed the personal resident of Sarkin Fulani of Mayana at Gada Biyu area of Gusau metropolitan, Alhaji Muhammadu Chede, and marcheted him to death.

In an interview with Blueprint, brother of the deceased identified as Malam Abubakar Kakale said the assassins invaded the resident of his elder brother at around 2:30am on Saturday.

“They asked him to open the gate of the house and claimed to be security personnel who were at his residence to investigate something.

“When my brother opened the door, they chased him to just few metres from his house and gruesomely matcheted him to death and fled to unknown destination,” he said.

He added that the deceased left behind two wives and 18 children and has since been buried according to Islamic right.

