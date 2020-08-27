Assault: Convicted Maguire appeals, awaits retrial

Harry Maguire has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and attempted bribery following a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Manchester United have said the appeal nullifies Maguire’s conviction and a full retrial will follow, in accordance with Greek law.

The centre-back was withdrawn from England’s squad for next month’s Nations League matches by Gareth Southgate after initially being found guilty of all the charges.

The FA and Southgate are unlikely to re-instate Maguire’s call-up following his appeal.

“Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week,” Southgate said on Tuesday.

Manchester United intend to stick with Maguire as club captain for the upcoming season.

Maguire was arrested with his brother Joe, 28, and family friend Christopher Sharman, 29, after a fight broke out while he was on holiday in Mykonos over claims his sister was injected with a suspected “rape drug”.

Both Joe Maguire and Sharman were sentenced to 13 months in prison, also suspended for three years.

All three men denied all charges.

