Assault: Union suspends three journalists in Nasarawa for violating boycott order

The Nasarawa State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has sanctioned three of its members for violating boycott order of government activities in the state.

Chairman of the Chapel, Suleiman Abubakar, announced this while addressing newsmen immediately after their meeting in Lafia on Friday.

According to him, Umar Mohammed of the Punch, Linus Oota of the Sun and Igbawase Ukumba of Thisday Newspapers, respectively were suspended from the union for three months.

The chairman explained that their suspension followed their violation of boycott order placed on the state government and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) activities.

He explained that the union had given directive as a result of the expiration of the 24 hours ultimatum given to the state government to act on the assault on two journalists in the state. While responding, This Day and Punch reporters admitted to have violated the boycott order.

