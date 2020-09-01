Assembly pardons suspended Nasarawa council boss

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Tuesday pardoned the suspended chairman of Nasarawa local government council, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Ottos and deputy chairman, Karu local government council, Lawal Yakubu-Karshi, over acts of insubordination and abuse of office.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced this after the House deliberated on a report of the ad-hoc committee to investigate an act of insubordination by the duo in Lafia.

The speaker said pardoning of the two local government officials by the House followed their acceptance of the offence and apologies when they appeared before the seven-man investigative committee on their alleged act of insubordination.

The House recommended to the effect that in view of the apology tendered as outright assurances of their utmost loyalty to the government, the suspended chairman of Nasarawa LGC, Mohammed Sani Ottos, and deputy chairman of Karu LGC, Lawal Yakubu Karshi be pardoned and their suspension be lifted.

He said the suspended local government officials should be asked to resume forthwith, and tender a written apology to the government of Nasarawa state.

The speaker also warned the council officials against payback time, as the House will monitor them keenly to ensure that they did not victimise anyone, especially among their council members and other opposite supporters.

“What we have done is to correct the wrongs and to respect the system not aimed at tempering with any democratic sitting. It is to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

On August 10, the Nasarawa state House of Assembly had suspended the affected local government officials over insubordination and abuse of office.