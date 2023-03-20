Assembly poll: Obaseki loses constituency to Labour Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has won 12 out of the 24 constituency seats in the State House of Assembly elections held on Saturday March 18.

However, the Labour Party candidate, Edosa Richard Osaro, won in governor Godwin Obaseki’s Oredo West constituency.

Governor Obaseki is the leader of PDP in Edo State.

Results of the election released by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State showed that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has six seats, Labour Party (LP) won a seat.

A breakdown of the the house of assembly elections indicate that a total of 19 constituency areas have been declared so far.

In the results declared so far the People’s Democratic Party won Akoko Edo I, Akoko Edo II, Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, Igueben, Ikpoba-Okha, Orhiomwon II, Ovia North East II, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde.

Five other constituencies, Etsako I, Etsako II, Ovia South-West, Egor and Oredo East are yet to be announced.

The APC however, won the seats in Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Orhiomwon I and Owan East.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Edo State, Mr. Obo Efanga, said, “We had election into the 24 State constituencies to elect members of the house of Assembly.

“And we also had election into Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben federal constituency which we could not conduct along with others on Saturday, February 25.

“Of the 24 state assembly seats, declaration have been made on 19 so far and we are yet to get information from the other constituencies,” he said.

On the rescheduled National Assembly election, the INEC returning officer, Prof Solomon Omonigho, said Mr. Marcus Onobun of the PDP scored 17,611 votes to defeat the APC candidate Patrick Idiake who polled 16,509 votes.



