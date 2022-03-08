Assent to women-friendly bills, CUPP tells lawmakers 

As the world marks the International Women’s Day Tuesday, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has charged the lawmakers to favourably expedite work on all women-friendly bills before them.



Re-emphasising its firm resolve to end all forms of Gender-Based Violence within their powers, the CUPP also charged the lawmakers to further enlarge the space for public participation of women in the economic and socio-political aspects of the nation’s daily life.



Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesman of CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochukwu, expressed sadness over the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led National Assembly leadership “to slap women few days to international women day celebrations by rejecting bills that would have opened the political space for more women participation.”



He said the International Women’s Day “is another opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a people in giving our women the pride of place in our society, in conformity with relevant best practises.



“It is an occasion to reaffirm our support for implementable affirmative actions for our women and to further re-emphasise our firm resolve to end all forms of Gender-Based Violence within our powers.



“We therefore join all men of goodwill across the world to celebrate our immensely resourceful and industrious women, while calling on all Parliaments to favourably expedite work on all women-friendly bills before them, to further enlarge the space for public participation of our women in the economic and socio-political aspects of our daily life.”



He, however, said the opposition is also working hard to create more participation platforms for women internationally.

