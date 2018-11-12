Assert yourselves, Ezekwesili tasks female journalists

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, has tasked female journalists in the country to always assert themselves and refuse to be boxed into the ‘pigeon hole’ by their male counterparts.

Ezekwesili made this assertion while addressing executive and members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, during their monthly congress at the weekend.

She tasked female journalists not to accept being reduced to just covering women, children and soft sell issues but to see themselves as equal partners with their male counterparts.

According to her, you won’t find the legal or accountancy profession in the Nigerian constitution, but you will find the media.

“You are recognised globally in any democracy as the conveyors of accountability and oversight in the society. So, you have such a huge responsibility, your mandate is huge.

Nobody takes you for granted in other societies.”

Speaking further she said: “Let me say to you that the issue that matters to women in the media are also issues that matter to all citizens because women in the media are seen as being capable of only covering women and children issues.

“But I tell you that you are journalists of the female gender. Once they box you into that pigeon hole, naturally what they have done is to select your part in your profession. You must resist it. We must avoid being boxed in.

“I am a champion for the women not to be pigeon holed. One of the things we identified as a barrier to women’s development is the idea of boxing them into the pigeon hole.

According to Dr Ezekwesili, “The future is female; the present has to be female. There was a time the world acted as if it was a male society, in other words, no other gender was represented on earth they ate up themselves. However, the male dominated societies lost their cohesion. These countries later understood and started managing the gender diversities.”

On her presidential ambition she said: “When I emerge first female president of Nigeria, I shall govern and not rule Nigerians. Gender inequality will crash. I will retire the men out of their rulership.

“My passion is human development. I am fed up of being told a child can’t get treated until money is dropped. I am fed up seeing selfish leadership who look at leadership as opportunity for their belle.

“I am fed up of the failures of Nigeria. I am fed up that rather than an army growing we are dropping middle class into poverty. I am fed up of dismal economic performance.”

She maintained that: “I represent credible alternative, competence, character and capacity. By my track record problems were solved, I figured out solutions to problems using team spirit. We are running together. Mine is a vision for Nigerians. If you are fed up too then join me.”

