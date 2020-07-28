Assessing Bogoro’s initiatives In North Central institutions



“The most successful scholar and thinker is he who does what the people are thinking most often in the loudest voice.” – Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of United States of America (October 27, 1858 – January 6, 1919)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) under the visionary leadership of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro is leaving enduring and indelible footprints in the sands of time in Nigerian tertiary education institutions with the construction and provision of basic infrastructural and educational facilities thus facilitating conducive learning environment for students and for the lecturers as well.



Professor Bogoro has brought his expertise and immeasurable experience to bear through the ways he has engineered gigantic and developmental strides in higher institutions of learning in North-Central states and Nigeria at large. At the Federal University, Lafia in Nasarawa state, it is a very interesting scenario, with the construction and furnishing of Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (CED), construction and furnishing of Faculty of Agriculture, the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of equipment for Multidisciplinary Research Laboratory, as well as the supply of furniture for Faculty of Science, Arts Building and the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Smart *boards* pro series 75 and the rehabilitation of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) building.



More so, the Federal University Lafia has also witnessed other giant strides with the construction and furnishing of Multipurpose Hall with Directorate of Management Information System, reticulation project for Multi-disciplinary Research and Multipurpose office and lecture Complex, supply and installation, testing and commissioning of soap equipment with all accessories (soap mixer)



At the College of Education Akwanga, TETfund has seen to the construction of Home Economics Laboratory and the School of Undergraduate Studies. Interestingly, at Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa State, the construction of School of Environmental Studies, the supply, installation and testing of equipment for School of Environmental/Entrepreneurship Centre are quite legendary and commendable.

At Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo under Bogoro’s TETfund, the school has witnessed the design and fabrication of Oil Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Processing Mill, the fabrication of a Solar-Powered Cashew-nuts, seed-extracting machine for small scale farmers and the design and fabrication of the Plantain Processing Mill.

In the same vein, TETfund under the vibrant and unique leadership of Professor Bogoro *also scored* another first with the supply installation, testing and commissioning of 150 number solar street lights, (all in one) 80 watts complete with Solar Charger Controller battery at Kogi State University (KSU), Ayingba. There was also the supply of a brand new Toyota Hilux 4-wheel drive double cabin (AC5 Speed manual transmission, power steering, front and rear seat head with tropicalized complete engine).



At the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, the School of Administration and General Studies complex and the School of Engineering lecture Hall were rehabilitated by TETfund. Kogi State Polytechnic also benefited from TETfund’s intervention with the construction and furnishing of 300-capacity seated Examination Hall, construction and furnishing of one-storey academic staff office, the construction of 200-seats capacity twin lecture theatre, construction and furnishing of laboratory and workshop building for School of Applied Sciences.

The College of Education Ankpa also benefited from TETfund’s ‘largesse’ through the supply, installation, testing and Commissioning of 150 Leno Desktop Computer Set Intel core, while the Kogi State College of Education (Technical) Kabba also wore a new look through the construction and furnishing of 350-capacity lecture theatre with four offices, construction and furnishing of a library block comprising two offices, Computer Based Test Hall, e-library, construction and furnishing of two blocks of staff rooms.



Kwara State College of Education Oro also experienced TETfund’s giant strides through the construction and furnishing of 250-capacity Computer based test Centre. Also, the Federal University of Technology Minna (FUT-Minna) benefited from the supply and installation, testing and commissioning of 90 solar street lights and 80 watt integrated system.



Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru was also not left out as TETfund constructed and furnished a one-storey building for both the Departments of Physical Science and Computer Science. Worthy of mentioning too is the construction and furnishing of 1Nr (2 floor) one-storey building for library complex at Caps Bida Campus and also the procurement, installation of office furniture for Building Technology and Quantity *Surveying* Department Buildings, as well as the procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of e-library.

At the Federal Polytechnic Bida, there is the construction of lecture Hall comprising two new offices. The Federal College of Education Kontagora also wore new look through the procurement and furnishing of library complex, construction of a 2-storey (Ground and 1st floor) Multipurpose Hall.

At the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, TETfund procured, installed, tested and commissioned equipment for the Departments of Building Technology, Estate Management, and Quantity Surveying for pumping workshop. There is also the construction of 1 Nr Building for Food Science Laboratory, construction of 1Nr 3-storey *building* for practical laboratory.

The College of Education, Gindiri, Plateau State, is not left out with the construction of a storey building ICT Complex with ICT Room and procurement of Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics equipment. Also, at the University of Jos, through TETfund’s sustained efforts, there was commissioning of 2013 ICT Centre and the Special annual intervention projects between 6th and 8th December 2019 as well as the commissioning of TETfund 2014 normal intervention projects at the Federal University, Lokoja. At the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) University, Lapai, Niger State, there was the construction of first Phase of Medical College (Merged) Tetfund Normal intervention, the construction and Furnishing of a 1000 Capacity E- learning Centre ( Merged) Tetfund Normal intervention.At the IBB University, the Year 2016 Tetfund intervention was deployed for the following projects: procurement of scientific equipment for Centre of Applied and Technology Research; procurement of equipment for ICT Centre and Classrooms; installations of Solar Power System for 150 seats capacity Needs Assessment Lecture Theatre; procurement of high quality digital ultra sound scanning machine and power inverters for the University Clinic and the installation of laboratory work benches for the new Faculty of Agriculture .

Also, the year 2017 Tetfund Zonal intervention was used for the installation of alternative solar power for the University Central Library and the upgrade of the solar power in the 500 Capacity lecture theatre.Year 2018 Zonal intervention was used for the procurement of 26-passenger seats Toyota Coaster Bus,100 Desktop Computers,100 Solar Street lights and 42 Laser Printers. And the year 2019 TETfund’s Zonal intervention was used for the procurement of medical equipment for the College of Medicine. With TETfund’s interventions in the North Central, encomiums and commendations have continued to pour on Professor Bogoro and his team for their revolutionary thinking cap and job well done for making the entire academic community proud of their altruistic and holistic transformation, geared towards academic excellence and nation-building.



“It is a thing of joy for us to associate with Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro, an achiever who has greatly used his good office to improve the standard of education in Nigeria” – Professor Stephen Malo, former Vice Chancellor, Solomon Lar University Bokkos, Plateau State.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro through TETfund, Benue State University has funded several projects embarked upon by the institution” – Professor Charity Angya, former Vice Chancellor, Benue State University,

Undoubtedly, Professor E. S. Bogoro and his passion (TETfund) have been outstanding pillars of support for IBB University Lapai.Under his remarkable tenure, the University has blossomed Intellectually and ‘Infrastructurally’, winning multiple National Research Fund grants and landmark physical facilities that will soon see the University establishing College of Health Sciences for Medical programs, among other iconic projects. The entire university community is greatly appreciative. as we wish Professor Bogoro successful completion of his tenure and greater attainments – Prof M N Maiturare, immediate past vice chancellor, IBB University, Lapai, Niger state.

In conclusion, Bogoro’s lofty strides in TETfund speaks for itself, (simply a case of res ipsa Laiqiutor) for him and his team. TETfund needs our continuous prayers and support in their quest to reach education Eldorado as enunciated by Martin Luther King Jnr who posited that , “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively as well as critically, intelligence plus education; that is the goal of true education.

Ibrahim writes via [email protected]