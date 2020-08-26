Assessing FCT minister in the last one year

As Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammad Musa Bello, marks the first one year in his second appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, we salute his courage, patriotism and commitment to duty in the uncommon ways demonstrated by him in ensuring the giant strides recorded in the last one year in the socio-economic development of the territory.

Today, every responsible resident of the FCT agrees that under the minister’s watch, the FCT has recorded great feats and giant strides in its socio-economic development and is made possible because of the leadership qualities and know how Mohammed Musa Bello brought to bear in the administration of the territory. I can say that these testimonies are loud and clear even among residents who do not share common political views with the minister.

For those who have known and followed the minister since he came into public service, achievements of those giant strides are not surprising because he is a Nigerian who has demonstrated rare leadership qualities in the assignments he has handled in the service of the country over the years. This is seen in uncommon achievements and developments in its physicality.

Without a doubt, as the current minister of the FCT, he has contributed to the well being of all residents of Abuja and brought infrastructural development which has made Abuja the first city of repute in all ramifications in the continent of Africa and indeed the world.

We have all seen the giant strides and we can only implore you not to rest on your oars, as the administrator of one of the moist populous areas in the country until the goals of the founding fathers are achieved.

During the last one year, the Mohammed Musa Bello administration has provided massive infrastructural development coupled with social services which have enhanced the well being of the people residing in the territory. He identified many roads and completed them while many are about to be completed and commissioned.

Some of the roads completed include the Airport expressway, the Constitution Avenue and the Kuje roads some of which are being dualised because of their critical nature. The minister has also revamped the health sector in Abuja with the provision of the primary health care facilities in every area of the city. These facilities helped the administration in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration accords urgent attention to primary health care to rejuvenate service provisions to residents who need them. The construction of the Wuse and Jabi primary health care centres was a milestone for the administration especially at this time of the covid-19 epidemic.

The administration adopted a combative posture in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Its response to the fight against the pandemic was total and focused. It gave massive support to the PHC board of the FCT in the areas of mobile outreach and strategy for the PHC scheme implementation by way of integrated medical outreach programme for ease of immunisation and medical supplies.

With the measures put in place by the minister, sanity has returned to the city life in Abuja with the people expressing optimism that the administration has put in check the modalities which have hindered the spread of the corovirus to rural areas.

In the education sector, the administration further enhanced the gains recorded in the minister’s emergency education plans for the FCT to ensure that his agenda for education is not derailed. Many schools in the territory were rehabilitated and provided with all the libraries and laboraratory equipment needed. Teachers were employed and generally it has been a good time for the education sector in FCT under this minister.

One of the greatest developmental strides of the minister is in the areas of cooperation for development with other nations. This strategy has brought great development to Abuja. This can be seen, for example, in the administration’s cooperation for development with the Chinese government which has translated into the China’s involvement in the construction of the Abuja light rail project and the building of a school in Abuja.

The administration keying in into the belt and road development strategy of the Chinese government created to bridge the gap between developed and developing countries like ours has helped us in getting industrial, economic, technological and social development from China. This initiative has created wealth through investments and enhancement of the quality of life for people in Abuja. All thanks to the minister.

The minister is an avid believer in the return of Abuja to its original master plan and in the last one year he has shown that he is stock to it but within the ambit of the law. Today, by his actions he has shown that being the largest, and fastest growing capital in the world, we have less options than to adhere to the plans made for the city. He has continued to allow institutions created to ensure the environmental, infrastructural, economic and physical development plans of the city work for this purpose. Parastatals such as the AEPB, AGIS, AMA and THE AUMTCO are being invigorated and strengthened to serve the Abuja needs.

Many of us in the last one year have seen the strength of the minister’s character and his reputation for getting results which have translated to the development of the FCT. In my humble view, the minister is more than a politician; he represents and embodies the motomatician philosophy of talk and do. The Abuja of our dream is his focus in the years ahead and that can do spirit will help him achieve it.

The FCT minister represents a new generation of leaders and politicianS deploying their technocratic expertise in formulating policies and deploying them in affecting change in our society.

As we celebrate the one year anniversary of the FCT minister, we must continue to pray for his good health, long life and prosperity. We must help him by ensuring we join hands together to make Abuja grow, develop and work.

Musa writes from Abuja