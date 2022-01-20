Assets: Kwara vows to prosecute those indicted by govt white paper

The Kwara state government will not spare those indicted by its white paper report on the sales and illegal acquisition of government assets, the state’s Commissioner for Communication, Olabode Towoju, has stated.

Towoju, who is a member of the state government white paper committee on the illegal acquisition of government property from 2019 to date, said

government had concluded arrangements to prosecute indicted officials.

The commissioner, who neither name those indicted by the white paper nor their numbers, but maintained that the government will go on to prosecute them.

“Those who stole our common patrimony will be brought to book in no distance time .Most of these cases will go to court and they will pay for it,” Towoju said.

He gave the hint during a familiarisation visit to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ilorin.

Speaking further, the commissioner said “some of the state officials who signed an agreement on behalf of the state government on the sales of government assets have become directors in the same company they sold off.”

He gave an instance of Kwara furniture which he said was sold to a South African firm with only 30 % ownership share for the state government, which according to him, was never remitted.

“Those that signed agreement for the Kwara state government, two years after the government left, they became directors in those company .Same for Oke-oyi farms.”

On the state-owned media outfits, the commissioner said the Herald Newspaper, Kwara TV and newly established Okuta FM were being re-positioned for maximum operation.