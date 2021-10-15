Assist security agents with credible information – Minister

The Minister of Defence, Maj.- Gen Bashir Magaji (rtd) has called on Nigerians to always assist security agencies with credible information on the activities of suspected criminals in their areas.

Magaji, who gave the advice in Abuja Thursday, at a special summit on security and safety/award scheme organised by the National Watch, noted that security challenges should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone.

Represented by the deputy director, coordination, peace and support cooperation at the defence headquarters, Col Oluwale Diya, the minister maintained that security agencies could not end the current insecurity in the country without the assistance and collaboration of civilians.

Earlier in a speech, vice chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada branch, Barr David Aigbefoh, had noted that in the fight against insecurity, information and intelligence gathering were key.

Aigbefoh called for strategic relationship between the security agencies and civilians to end the current challenges in the country.

He also called for improved welfare, training and provision of modern equipment for security agencies to enable them nip insecurity in the bud.