Assist security agents with credible information, NBA vice chair urges

The Vice Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Gwagwalada Branch, Barr. David Aigbefoh, has called on Nigerians to always assist security agencies with credible information on the activities of suspected criminals in their areas.

Aigbefoh, who gave the advice, Friday, at a special summit on security and safety/award scheme, organised by the National Watch in Abuja, noted that security matters should not be left in the hands of security agencies alone.

Aigbefoh, while noting that in the fight against insecurity, information and intelligence gathering were key, maintained that security agencies cannot end the insecurity in the country without the assistance and collaboration of other people.

He called for a strategic relationship between the security

agencies and civilians to end the current insecurity in the country.

The NBA vice chairman also advocated for improved welfare, training, and provision of modern equipment for security agencies to enable them nip insecurity in the bud.