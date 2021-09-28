Assisting the less-privileged through empowerments



It was a moment of joy for beneficiaries of an empowerment programme embarked upon by a lawmaker in conjunction with other corporate bodies in Okene recently. OYIBO SALIHU reports.

In the true sense of the word, empowering the people is essentially not the duty of the legislature, but because a gulf exists between the executive arm of government and the electorates coupled with the lean resources and, to a greater extent, the numerous request and high expectations that emanate from the electorates as a result of the high level poverty at the grass roots, the legislature suddenly became the melting point for intervention from the government.To that extent, many lawmakers who believe in adding value to the lives of the electorates that gave them the mandate, often return to embark on empowernment programmes in order to, at least, break the backbone of poverty among their constituents.One of such legislatures in Kogi state is Tijani Ahmed Damisa, three times law maker representing Okene /Ogori-Magongo federal constituency in the National Assembly.When the electorates in 2011 overwhelmingly voted for Damisa to represent them at the green chamber, little did they know that the mandate given to him is beyond moving motions, sponsoring bills among other legislative activities in the lower house.Hon Damisa rather went beyond these as his vision for his constituency transcended beyond their expectations.His empowernment programmes since he became lawmaker 10 years ago are basically aimed at alleviating poverty, enhancing human capital development as well as tackling insecurity in Okene and Ogori-Magongo local government areas of Kogi state.





The benefits

This came to the fore recently during a one-week training programme organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Federal College of Agriculture Ibadan in collaboration with Dontonex Dynamics Concept Limited.The programme successfully trained 50 people in poultry/fish farming and beneficiaries were given a take-off grant of ₦20,000 each and a ₦50,000 worth of starter pack to kick start their businesses.However, aside the capacity building that the training offered, the lawmaker also offered financial grants of #10,000 each to 100 petty traders to support and grow their businesses.

Beneficiaries charged

Speaking at the event, Dr Elizabeth Oluwakemi, the special guest lecturer said the training was aimed at teaching the beneficiaries modern methods and techniques of poultry and fish farming According to her, the only way through which crimes, youth restiveness and poverty can be reduced drastically in the society is when wealthy people assist the less-privileged through viable empowernment programmes that can improve their standard of living.She commended the lawmaker for the financial support and training programme for the beneficiaries and charged the participants to inject the money appropriately into their line of training.She said, “The package given to you is a seed that must be sown. Do not act act like the ungrateful steward who buried his one talent on ground, saying that it is not enough. So I advised you to put your energy into sowing this seed so that you can reap the gains in future.”In his remarks, Hon Damisa who was represented by Mallam Abdulsalami Ikunaiye expressed satisfactions with the successes of the training.He said the programme was part of his empowerment programme designed to engage youths and women of his constituency in profitable venture that would assist in alleviating poverty in communities.While assuring that a mega empowerment for people of the constituency was on the way, he charged them to build on whatever little they have been empowered with to change their lives for better with a promise to continue to be of assistance..

Appreciation.Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Adabara Abduljeril applauded the lawmaker for fulfilling his campaign promises of uplifting the youth and women from the shackle of poverty. He assured that the skills acquired from the training, starter-pack and grant would be utilised judiciously to uplift their standard of living.