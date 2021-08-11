Association trains Bauchi muslims, christians leaders, CSOs on peace



A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) known as ‘Christian Rural and Urban Development Association of Nigeria’ (CRUDAN) has trained selected muslims, christians leaders and civil society organizations in Bauchi state on peace building and conflict transformation.



The three-day training according to the program officer of CRUDAN central zone Tulari Tine was funded by ‘Bread for the world- Germany’ and was aimed at teaching the religious leaders how to build peace and resolve conflicts in the society so that they will not degenerate into crises.



“The selected religious organizations include the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) and community based organizations. They have roles to play in building peace in our communities”. He said.



He attributed crises in the nation to abject poverty in the land and unmet needs calling on the government at all levels to come up with programmes that will alleviate poverty as part of measures to promote peace.



Another facilitator at the training Barrister Elizabeth James of ‘Child is gold foundation’ tasked the religious leaders and CSOs participating in the workshop to be facilitating dialogues among conflicting people in their various communities in order to avert crises.



“We know what we have been facing in recent time; clashes between farmers and herders and religious crises. That is why we are here to discuss these things. If we decide to be ambassadors of peace, the world will be a better place”. She stated.



One of the participants Malama Husaina Musa Gar representing ‘Jamaatul Nasril Islam’ who opined that none of the two religions preaches violence advocated severe punishment for those who trigger crises through incitements in order to deter others.



While Pastor Benjamin Adetoyese Atoyebi said the training is useful to religious leaders promising to apply what they learnt at the workshop in managing conflicts in families and communities.