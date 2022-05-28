Aston Villa move to capture Suarez from Atletico Madrid 

Aston Villa are exploring the possibility of signing former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, according to reports.

The 35-year-old is currently a free agent after being released by Atletico Madrid, where he fell down the pecking order this season. Villa were linked with Suarez during the January transfer window but a move back to the Premier League failed to materialise.

According to the Telegraph, the west Midlands side are looking up the possibility of signing Suarez this summer as they look to strengthen their squad.

Villa are weighing up not only Suarez’s likely big wage demands but also whether he would be able to cope physically in the Premier League.

The move would see Suarez reunite with former Liverpool team-mate and current Villa boss Steven Gerrard, who he played alongside for four-and-a-half-years before departing for Barcelona in 2014.

Suarez would also play alongside Philippe Coutinho again after the Brazilian completed a permanent move to Villa Park earlier this month.

During his previous spell in the Premier League, Suarez was a prolific scorer, with 69 goals in 110 appearances.

The Uruguayan enjoyed plenty more success at Barcelona where he won four LaLiga titles, four Copa del Rey titles as well as the Champions League.

He played a crucial role in helping Atletico clinch LaLiga last season when he scored 21 league goals in 32 appearances.

Villa are expected to be heavily active this summer following a disappointing 14th place finish.

As well as securing Coutinho permanently, Gerarrd’s side have already signed midfielder Boubacar Kamara from Lyon for free as well as centre-back Diego Carlos for £26million from Sevilla.

