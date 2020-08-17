Aston Villa, West Brom target Obafemi

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi is attracting the interest of Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa are considering a £10m move for Obafemi but face competition from West Brom.

Villa have identified the 20-year-old as a target as they look to add more goals to their ranks after they struggled in front of goal last season.

However, West Midlands rivals West Brom are also eyeing up the Saints front man, as they look to strengthen their attack after promotion from the Championship.

Southampton will not let Obafemi leave easily, however, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl a big fan of the Republic or Ireland striker.

It is likely that a £10million bid would be enough to secure the services of Obafemi, with Villa and West Brom monitoring the situation very closely.