ASUP faults VCs on poly Lecturer’s emolument 

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has denied claim by the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) that chief lecturers in Nigeria’s polytechnics (and Colleges of Education) earn more than professors in the nation’s universities.

A statement by the national publicity secretary of ASUP, Comrade Abdullahi Yalwa, said such comment is capable of setting unions against themselves.

The statement reads: “Our union’s attention has been drawn to a statement from the CVCNU contained in the report submitted by the body to the government during the meeting of vice chancellors, chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Universities andMinister of Education on 6th of September, 2022.

“An extract from the submission made by the CVCNU was emphatic in conveying the erroneous impression that chief lecturers in Nigeria’s polytechnics (and Colleges of Education) earn more than professors in the nation’s universities.

“The position of the CVCNU was made in order to justify the legitimate demands of our sister union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities for a wage increase.

“While we understand the disposition of the CVCNU to support the aspirations of ASUU, putting out fallacious statements as it affects the emoluments of other workers in the other tiers of tertiary education in the country will only undermine same aspiration.

“Apart from the falsehood, it is improper for the CVCNU to have made such statement at a time that our union is also renegotiating emoluments for our members as it has the potentials of creating the wrong impression about the emoluments of workers in polytechnics and Colleges of Education, thereby undermining the ongoing renegotiation process between the FGN and polytechnics.”

