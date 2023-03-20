ASUP insists on audit of KadPoly property

The Kaduna Polytechnic (KadPoly) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has insisted on audit of the institution’s property, while alleging that some serving and former staff were bent on selling the Polytechnic staff quarters despite Federal Government’s order.

KadPoly ASUP in a statement issued on Monday by its Chairman, Engr. Abubakar Jibrin Abdullahi, said, “Persons of interest have retained their grip on the properties, issuing offer documents for occupants, while backdating same documents, even with a pending case in court awaiting ruling on the matter. It is again necessary for the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Kaduna Polytechnic chapter to restate the earlier call for audit of the staff housing units of the Institution spread across different parts of the state.

“This renewed call is informed by the latest developments on the contentious sales of the Institutional properties, even after the Ministry of Education’s position on the matter was communicated to all stakeholders in a memo signed and circulated by the Registrar. Members of the public may be oblivious of this illegality in the violation of the official position by management and in prejudice to a subsisting matter before the court of law.

“It is important to note that, the attention of the Management of Kaduna Polytechnic has been drawn to this illegality, in spite of the Ministry of Education’s directive to the Rector to ensure strict compliance. Unfortunately, some staff have continued to engage with the public in selling the houses. The legal Unit of the Institution has been duly informed of these activities, particularly by some persons no longer in the services of Kaduna Polytechnic, who are coordinating the illegality before the management.

“Against this background, the Union wishes to affirm its belief in the rule of law, as shall be determined in the case before the court. The union considers it imperative to however restate the call for a comprehensive audit of all landed assets of the Institution, including details of those captured as beneficiaries of this audacious heist. We reiterate the illegality of the continuous sales of our commonwealth and called on members to be law abiding as we await the outcome of the matter in court.

“Recall that, in the Union’s previous engagements with the media, we called for a full scale audit of the Institution’s landed assets. Beyond the objective of interrogating the propriety or otherwise of the sales, now within the determination of the court; our Union owes its members and the interested public detailed information about the Institution’s assets: their current actual numbers and locations and the persons of interest listed to illegally acquire them.”

