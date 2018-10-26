ASUP reacts to death of 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by lecturer, son

The Benue State Polytechnic Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of

Polytechnics (ASUP) has reacted to the death of Ochanya Obaje, a

13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by one of its members, Andrew

Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

Before her death last Wednesday at Benue State Teaching Hospital

(BSTH), the victim was a Junior Secondary School 1 student at the

Federal Government College, Gboko, Benue state.

The girl, a cousin of the lecturer’s wife, was allegedly sexually

abused by the suspects for about five years, while she lived with

them.

While Ogbuja was arrested by the police, arraigned before a Makurdi Upper Area Court in August 2018 and remanded in prison custody, his

son fled.

The rape victim died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications after being allegedly abused by the duo on several

occasions.

Reacting to the menace, ASUP, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Emma Ada, denied being briefed on the matter before being

dragged to court.

“The union wishes to state in very clear terms that no body from any quarter had, at any point in time, petitioned the school or the union

about the activities of the staff in question to what he is currently

in trial for.

“The union was further handicapped in that the issue was not something between a staff and a student or a staff and another staff. With no

complaint to work on, the union could only watch as events unfold from

the court.

“The families of the staff and that of the little Ochanya kept and treated the matter as a family issue and none of them nor their

relatives saw the need to petition the school nor the union with a view to initiating an investigation into the matter and making

recommendations thereof.

“The union wish to state here that since the matter is already before a competent court of law, making further comment on the issue will amount to sub judice. Thus, it encourages all concerned persons to allow the law to take its full course, in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government Girls College, Gboko, Old Students’ Association, alongside other right activists arranged to stage a

protest over the girl’s death in Abuja yesterday.