ASUP strike: KadPoly complies with directive

The Kaduna Polytechnic chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has joined the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon by the national body Wednesday.

ASUP chairman, Kaduna Polytechnic chapter, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, said that the chapter totally complied with the directive of the national body.

“We will remain on the strike until directed otherwise by our national executives,” Ibrahim said.

Kaduna Polytechnic, meanwhile, has been on break and is expected to resume academic activities in January, 2019.

Most of the students, who spoke on the ongoing strike, appealed to federal government to dialogue with the union and resolve all grey areas in order to ensure uninterrupted academic programmes in the country’s higher institutions.

A student, who pleaded anonymity said, “Steps must be taken by the federal government, stakeholders and authorities of higher institutions in the country to arrest the incessant strikes that have become the order of the day in Nigeria.

“It is only in Nigeria that government and authorities of institutions do not value the future of students; that is why if university students are not at home because of strike, it will be polytechnic students or students of colleges of education.

“It is a common thing that those from well-to-do parents go to foreign countries where you have steady system of academic programmes, while the majority of us continue to suffer on things we know nothing about.”

A prospective student in of the school has called on both parties to go to the negotiation table and iron out things their differences.

“I have stayed at home for quite too long and hoping to secure admission in Kaduna Polytechnic. The strike, if prolonged, will affect my chances of securing admission this session,” he lamented.

Dutse had, Tuesday, directed all members of the union to embark on the nation-wide indefinite strike Wednesday.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.